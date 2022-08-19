Saturday, Aug 20

INDYCAR Announces WWTR Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the No. 28 Andretti Autosport entry for an unapproved engine change following the Sunday, Aug. 7 race on the Streets of Nashville.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline Saturday, Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

