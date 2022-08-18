Thursday, Aug 18

After dirt race, Bergeron returns to Autodrome Montmagny in ACT series

Racing News
Thursday, Aug 18 17
After dirt race, Bergeron returns to Autodrome Montmagny in ACT series JP Bergeron Photo

Jean-Philippe Bergeron made his first laps on the dirt track of Ohsweken Speedway (Ontario) in NASCAR Pinty’s Series last Tuesday. It was a first for the driver, but also for the series that had been waiting for this moment since 2019. All hopes were high. Despite starting 22nd and a very slippery track that made passing difficult, Bergeron still managed to work his way up to 10th place before the half-race. “The car prepared by the Jacombs Racing team was very competitive and I felt that I could stand out from my opponents. Unfortunately, fate had other plans”, says the driver. Indeed, with a few laps to go, the two cars in front of him collided. Bergeron was unable to avoid his predecessor, hitting him violently. This incident ended the race for the #1 Mustang.

Only Race in Montmagny This Year

Exceptionally this weekend, Bergeron will be back in the LMS with his #18 Prolon Racing car for the ACT Can Am 200 event that will take place on Saturday, August 20th at Autodrome Montmagny. With US$10,000 in prize money, Bergeron is aiming for nothing less than victory. The tests done last week on the 3/8 mile oval proved to be conclusive. The show will certainly be a good one for the fans since about thirty drivers are expected to attend, including a few Americans who will travel from the United States for the event. Fans can follow Quebecer JP “Bergy” Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.

JP Bergeron PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« GMS Racing ARCA Weekend Preview
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.