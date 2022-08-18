Roa Defends California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night Title Saturday

When the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series returns to Perris Auto Speedway this Saturday, August 20th, for the annual California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night, one of the main drivers to watch will be Garden Grove, California's Brody Roa. Not only is Roa the defending champion of the race, but he comes into the event after having won the last two series races.

Roa has been a force in some of the Riverside County half-mile oval’s signature races over the last 14 months. In May of 2021, he captured the prestigious Salute to Indy. That is a race that dates to the 1940s. Two months later he won the previously mentioned California racers Hall of Fame Night. His win at the track on June 25th of this year came in the first Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial. That race honored National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jones and his longtime crew chief Scheetz. Both were prominent figures in building the track known as The PAS in 1996 and stayed on to help run it.

Roa’s recent prowess in the series began on June 25th at Perris. After leading the first lap of the race, the 31-year-old driver drifted back in the field and was fourth as the 30-lap race neared the halfway point. He eventually began clawing his way forward. With four laps to go, he raced back into second. He stayed in that spot until a restart with two laps remaining when he burst into the lead and fought off salvos from the second and third-place cars for his first USAC/CRA win of the year.

Two weeks ago after returning from the grueling Indiana Sprint week, Roa jumped into Jayson May’s 360 sprint car and posted the win against the field of 410s at the Santa Maria Raceway. Some may have considered that an upset victory for Roa but anyone who has seen his record at the track over the last half-decade, knows it was anything but a fluke.

Like his win at Perris on June 25th, Roa’s triumph in last year’s California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night was in much the same manner. In that race, he drove into the lead with two laps to go and waltzed on to the victory.

To add intrigue to Saturday’s action, fans and race supporters have donated more than $12,000.00 extra to be added to the regular purse. The Billy Wilkerson Fast Time Award will pay a whopping $1,000.00 (plus an extra $400.00 if the fast time breaks the existing track record). Last year Roa was fast qualifier at the CRHOFN. The four fastest qualifiers on the night will contest the Plastic Express Junior Kurtz/Bill Simpson trophy dash. The winner will receive $2,000.00 for that event and second place will pay $1,000.00. Last year Roa finished in a tie for second in the dash. The main event has $5,900.00 posted in lap money with the leader of each lap taking home a minimum of $100.00 all the way up to $700.00. In addition, there will be other bonuses on the night like $500.00 for the best passing job in the main event and $100.00 to the winner of each heat race.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 PM on Saturday, and the first race will be at 7:00. For fans who would like to attend in person, adult tickets are $30.00. Seniors 65 and over get him for $25. For kids 6 through 12 it is just $5.00 and children 5 and under are free. The fairgrounds charges $10 for parking. The track is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in the city of Perris (92571)

In 2022, Roa is racing in the USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

