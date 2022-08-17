Daniel Dye - Watkins Glen / Springfield Preview

Driver: Daniel Dye

Hometown: Deland, Florida

Birthday: December 4, 2003

Series: ARCA Menards Series

Vehicle: #43 GMS Racing Chevrolet SS

Crew Chief: Chad Bryant

Owner: Maury Gallagher

Primary Sponsors: Champion Container, Race to Stop Suicide, Solar-Fit

WATKINS GLEN Race Notes:

Track: Watkins Glen International

Location: Watkins Glen, New York

Date: Friday, August 19

Race: 6:00 PM ET

Length: 41 Laps - 100.45 Miles

Coverage: FS1, FOX Sports App, MRN Radio, SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981), ARCARacing.com

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 2.45-mile, seven-turn Watkins Glen International located in the Finger Lakes region of central New York.

- Dye's white No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet will once again feature Edison, New Jersey based Champion Container on the hood and quarter panels.

- Daniel's only previous road course experience came this season at Portland (OR) International Speedway (Won the Pole, and finished 4th) and most recently at Mid Ohio (OH) Sports Car Course (finished 8th).

- The Deland, Florida competitor, is currently third in ARCA Menards Series national points, two points out of second and nine from the series lead.

- DD will have BecomeADeputy.com featured as the onboard camera sponsor for Friday’s race live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App. (6:00 p.m. ET)

- Friday’s 41-lap race can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 6:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.