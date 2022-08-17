Daniel Dye - Watkins Glen / Springfield Preview

|
ARCA Menards Series
Driver: Daniel Dye
WATKINS GLEN Race Notes:
Track: Watkins Glen International
- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the 2.45-mile, seven-turn Watkins Glen International located in the Finger Lakes region of central New York.
- Dye's white No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet will once again feature Edison, New Jersey based Champion Container on the hood and quarter panels.
- Daniel's only previous road course experience came this season at Portland (OR) International Speedway (Won the Pole, and finished 4th) and most recently at Mid Ohio (OH) Sports Car Course (finished 8th).
- The Deland, Florida competitor, is currently third in ARCA Menards Series national points, two points out of second and nine from the series lead.
- DD will have BecomeADeputy.com featured as the onboard camera sponsor for Friday’s race live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App. (6:00 p.m. ET)
- Friday’s 41-lap race can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 6:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.
- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.
SPRINGFIELD Race Notes:
Track: Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds
- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the flat 1-mile dirt oval, Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon.
- Dye's black No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet will feature 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline on the hood, with additional support from Solar-Fit, Sparco, Arai Helmet, and Race to Stop Suicide.
- Sunday's Atlas 100 event will be Daniel's first career start at a dirt track in any kind of racecar.
- DD will have Race to Stop Suicide featured as the onboard camera sponsor for Sunday's race on MAVTV. (2:00 p.m. ET)
- The 100-lap race can be seen on MAVTV and FloRacing at 2:00 p.m. ET. In addition, live scoring can be seen through ARCAracing.com.
- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.
DD Weekend Quote:
“I'm looking forward to this weekend and the opportunity to race at two completely different style racetracks. I learned a lot at Mid Ohio and am ready to use those notes for Friday at The Glen and see how all that goes. And Springfield is something I have absolutely zero experience with, being a flat one-mile dirt track, so hopefully we can get out of there with a solid finish and learn for DuQuoin.”
