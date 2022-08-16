USAC & ARCA Set to Headline Big Race Weekend in Central Illinois

The biggest weekend of Central Illinois racing begins this Friday night August, 19th at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars, followed by the Springfield Mile Saturday afternoon, August 20 with USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman and Macon Speedway Saturday night with POWRi National Midgets. Completing the weekend will be Sunday afternoon, August 21 with ARCA and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fair.

The staple events of the weekend are Saturday, August 20th with the USAC Silver Crown National Championship 59th Bettenhausen 100 Presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza and the ARCA Menards Series Atlas 100 plus the Sportsman Nationals on Sunday afternoon, August 21st. The whole weekend is presented by MiteXstream.

The long standing USAC Silver Crown race has been a staple for the Illinois State Fair capping off the final weekend of the fair. USAC star Kody Swanson leads in points for the 2022 USAC Silver Crown season. Swanson has dominated the last three USAC Silver Crown events taking home the win at Toledo, Winchester, and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Swanson also took home the win last year at the Mile, besting a field of 31 competitors to take home the win at the historic Mile. A great field of USAC stars is expected for what is just one of two mile long dirt races for the Silver Crown Series.

The ARCA Menards Series has the chance to make history at the Springfield Mile as two female competitors will get the shot to be the first female champion of the famed dirt mile. Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcaen sit both 5th and 6th in championship points in ARCA. While both have had good runs this season they both look to the Mile for their first ARCA Menards Series win. The ARCA Menards Series have seen some fantastic racing this year from a group of young and upcoming racing talent. A diverse field of cars will grace the Mile for just one of two dirt races for the ARCA series.

Advance tickets for the Illinois State Fair races are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200, by calling the Illinois State Fair box office at 217-782-1979, or by stopping by the Illinois State Fair box office. Advance sale discounted tickets for the ARCA Menards Series event on Sunday, August 21 can be purchased in Central Illinois area Menards stores for a price of just $20.

Track Enterprises PR