Kevin Lacroix Is Looking Forward to Ohsweken

Kevin Lacroix is looking forward to discovering the Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario early this week as the NASCAR Pinty's Series heads to Ontario for the 10th event of the season.

Tuesday night will be the Pinty's 100, a 100-lap event that will be segmented into three parts; the first two of 25 laps, and the final part will include 50 laps.

"This will be my first time competing on a dirt track," said Lacroix. Indeed, Ohsweken Speedway, a ⅜ mile track, is not asphalt but rather dirt. The advantage is that most drivers will be on equal footing as they have never driven on this track.

Once again, Kevin Lacroix will drive the #74 Lacroix Tuning | NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline machine during the two-day event. The series will allow drivers to practice during two sessions on Monday night. To make things more interesting, NASCAR Pinty's will give a purse to the 5 fastest drivers in the second session.

"I went to try the car on the dirt track at Autodrome Granby. It was really different than on asphalt, but I enjoyed it! I can't wait to see how we will behave on the track during the race because the driving technique and all the car adjustments must change. So we will have to adapt quickly to the new conditions."

With the Trois-Rivières Grand Prix retirement, Lacroix is now in third place in the championship, 16 points behind leader D.J. Kennington.

The qualifying session on Tuesday, August 16, will be at 7:30 pm in a ten-lap heat race format. The green flag will be given at 9:38 pm. The race can be streamed on the TSN app or on FloRacing.

Kevin LeCroix PR