Back-to-Back Top-Six Runs for Keegan Kincaid at Dirt City

Professional off-road racer and 2021 Championship Off-Road Pro 2 champion Keegan Kincaid was back to form last weekend at Dirt City Motorplex, posting a pair of sixth place finishes on the weekend. After a difficult weekend at ERX ended a race early, the hard work of the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2 team got Kincaid ready to go for Rounds 7 and 8 of the season, and he responded with a consistent two-day performance to set the team up for a strong finish to the season.

“I can’t say enough about the effort this team put in just to get us to Dirt City with a competitive truck,” said Kincaid. “After what happened at ERX, we had to put in a ton of effort to get it back in working order, and our qualifying speed on Friday was a testament to all their hard work. While the results still didn’t quite match the caliber of the equipment, we had a solid weekend that helped us right the ship, and now we’re looking forward to going for wins at Bark River and Crandon to wrap up the year!”