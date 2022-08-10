Wednesday, Aug 10

Back-to-Back Top-Six Runs for Keegan Kincaid at Dirt City
Professional off-road racer and 2021 Championship Off-Road Pro 2 champion Keegan Kincaid was back to form last weekend at Dirt City Motorplex, posting a pair of sixth place finishes on the weekend. After a difficult weekend at ERX ended a race early, the hard work of the #4 Lucas Oil/Cooper Tire/Vision Wheel Pro 2 team got Kincaid ready to go for Rounds 7 and 8 of the season, and he responded with a consistent two-day performance to set the team up for a strong finish to the season.
 
“I can’t say enough about the effort this team put in just to get us to Dirt City with a competitive truck,” said Kincaid. “After what happened at ERX, we had to put in a ton of effort to get it back in working order, and our qualifying speed on Friday was a testament to all their hard work. While the results still didn’t quite match the caliber of the equipment, we had a solid weekend that helped us right the ship, and now we’re looking forward to going for wins at Bark River and Crandon to wrap up the year!”
 
The #4 team was fast out of the gate on Friday, posting a 53.319 time in qualifying to rank second on the time sheet. The result came after two weeks of intensive re-prep due to a Saturday incident in the previous COR event at ERX Motor Park, which saw the truck take heavy front-end damage and forced Kincaid to skip the second leg of that doubleheader.
 
When the green flag flew on Saturday, Kincaid got off to a strong start and traded the lead early on before taking contact while ahead in a corner and spinning. Nonetheless, he’d recover from the contact to settle back into sixth place. He would wrap up the weekend with another sixth place run on Sunday, pushing from the back of the grid and passing multiple trucks to replicate the performance. 
 
Kincaid’s next event comes on August 12-14 at Bark River International Raceway, where he’s won three of the past four races over the past two Pro 2 events. To watch Keegan in action on site, click here!
 
Keegan Kincaid is supported by Lucas Oil, Vision Wheel, Cooper Tire, Battle Approved Motors, Champion Power Equipment, Langlade Ford, Roush Performance Products, Fox Shocks, Impact, Ehren PSP, and VP Racing Fuels. For more information and to stay in the loop, follow Keegan on Facebook and Instagram.
