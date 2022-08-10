State of the Sport Reveals New Dates, New Venues and More for IMSA in 2023

Stability and sustainability were among the key messages delivered Friday night in IMSA’s annual State of the Sport presentation to stakeholders and media in Road America’s Tufte Center.
IMSA President John Doonan revealed 2023 season schedules and shared details on a wide range of topics with IMSA Radio host John Hindhaugh ahead of what is expected to be a watershed season in 2023 for the flagship IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and all IMSA-sanctioned series.
“IMSA has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-energize our existing base of sports car racing fans and reach new audiences in 2023 and beyond,” Doonan said. “With the introduction of our new GTP prototypes, a robust and stable platform for GT racing, a renewed focus on sustainability and a calendar filled with legendary road racing venues, all of the ingredients are in place for continued success.”
