Brian Brown Dominates Night 2 of the 360 Knoxville Nationals!

Getting the lead at the start and never looking back, Brian Brown rocketed the Casey’s General Store/FVP No. 21 into Victory Lane on Mid-Am Qualifying Night of the 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Brown’s 18th career win in the 360 division at the Knoxville Raceway, the win ties him for fifth in all-time at the half-mile. The triumph was No. 20 for the Missouri driver with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“It’s good to be here. You know, the 360 Nationals really hasn’t been, well, our final night has been good to us, but our qualifying nights; I just don’t seem like I qualify very well, so that digs us a hole, and we start deep, but everyone on this Casey’s/FVP car did a phenomenal job tonight,” said Brown, who now holds the distinction of being the only driver in the top five in both 360 and 410 wins all-time at the Knoxville Raceway.

Finding traffic by Lap 8, Brown paced over Christopher Thram, who was being pursued by Terry McCarl, as the red lights came on for Davey Heskin, who went for a ride in the first and second turns. Collecting Kaleb Johnson and Kelby Watt in the process, all drivers involved were unharmed.

Back to green, Brown again put time over the field as McCarl went to work on Thram for second. Taking the runner-up spot on Lap 13, Terry worked around the half-mile looking for an advantage, but here no catching the Impact Signs/Rowdy Energy No. 21.

Crossing 4.022-seconds to the good, McCarl in second was joined on the podium by Lynton Jeffrey, who took third with three to go. Christopher Thram ended up fourth, with Clint Garner in fifth.

Working third at the start of the A-Feature, Wayne Johnson slipped back to sixth, with Cale Thomas taking seventh on the closing lap from Kyle Larson, who made up 13 positions for eighth. Tasker Phillips crossed ninth, with Blake Hahn completing the top ten.

With both preliminary nights in the books, Lynton Jeffrey amassed enough points to earn the pole in Saturday’s A-Feature for the first time in his third event appearance. Aaron Reutzel will start to his right, with Clint Garner, Terry McCarl, and Brian Brown making up the top five starters.

Friday’s Mid-Am Qualifying Night had 56 of a scheduled 58 drivers on hand, bringing the total drivers checking in to 107 for the 2022 event. The night’s Driver’s Project quick qualifier was Kelby Watt at 16.422-seconds. SCE Gaskets Heat Races were won by Davey Heskin, Tasker Phillips, Austin Miller, Lynton Jeffrey, and Ian Madsen. The C-Feature went to Clayton Christensen, with the B-Feature won by Kyle Larson.

The 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank concludes on Saturday, August 6, with cars on track starting at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Information on the track is online at http://www. knoxvilleraceway.com . Fans not able to attend can see the Knoxville Nationals on http://www.dirtvision.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa)

32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals

Friday, August 5, 2022

Car Count: 56

Event Count: 107

The Driver's Project Qualifying (2 Cars, 2 Laps)

Qualifying: 1. 6-Kelby Watt, 16.422[1]; 2. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 16.485[8]; 3. 40-Clint Garner, 16.502[4]; 4. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.560[33]; 5. 5-Brady Forbrook, 16.591[40]; 6. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.599[26]; 7. 24-Terry McCarl, 16.599[24]; 8. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.650[20]; 9. 21-Brian Brown, 16.650[37]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn, 16.687[16]; 11. 24T-Christopher Thram, 16.700[18]; 12. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.717[29]; 13. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.721[10]; 14. 39-Justin Sanders, 16.759[38]; 15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.784[30]; 16. 94-Jeff Swindell, 16.842[5]; 17. 27H-Daryn Pittman, 16.871[49]; 18. 1X-Tim Crawley, 16.875[6]; 19. 21H-Brady Bacon, 16.877[22]; 20. 49X-Cale Thomas, 16.897[23]; 21. 2M-Davey Heskin, 16.923[43]; 22. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.940[52]; 23. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 16.959[14]; 24. 11N-Harli White, 16.962[27]; 25. 15-Bobby Mincer, 16.962[15]; 26. 5M-Collin Moyle, 16.983[12]; 27. 8M-Kade Morton, 17.012[54]; 28. 83-Austin Miller, 17.020[13]; 29. 199-Ryan Bowers, 17.047[7]; 30. 64-Ian Madsen, 17.079[21]; 31. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 17.079[32]; 32. 4W-Jamie Ball, 17.079[48]; 33. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 17.081[28]; 34. 9MB-JJ Beaver, 17.110[19]; 35. 16A-Colby Copeland, 17.112[31]; 36. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 17.116[9]; 37. 27B-Jake Bubak, 17.127[55]; 38. 99-Tony Rost, 17.131[56]; 39. 21G-Gunner Ramey, 17.164[42]; 40. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 17.193[50]; 41. 6J-Jett Carney, 17.211[3]; 42. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, 17.222[41]; 43. 7B-Ben Brown, 17.269[36]; 44. 28-Luke Verardi, 17.271[25]; 45. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 17.379[47]; 46. 41-Chase Moran, 17.383[53]; 47. 1A-John Anderson, 17.475[17]; 48. 5T-Ryan Timms, 17.513[44]; 49. 4D-Charles Davis Jr, 17.528[11]; 50. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 17.578[46]; 51. 33-Alan Zoutte, 17.772[51]; 52. 2D-Dylan Opdahl, 17.971[45]; 53. 3M-Mike Pennel, 18.098[39]; 54. 4S-Adam Speckman, 18.443[35]; 55. (DNS) 7-Tyler Lee, NT; 56. (DQ) 47X-Dylan Westbrook, DQ **Dylan Westbrook disqualified for failing to report to the scales.

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 4 to A, Next 4 to B, Next 2 to C)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2M-Davey Heskin[2]; 2. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]; 3. 6-Kelby Watt[6]; 4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell[3]; 6. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[7]; 7. 5M-Collin Moyle[1]; 8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]; 9. 6J-Jett Carney[9]; 10. (DNF) 41-Chase Moran[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[4]; 2. 24-Terry McCarl[5]; 3. 4-Cameron Martin[2]; 4. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]; 5. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]; 6. 8M-Kade Morton[1]; 7. 18R-Ryan Roberts[6]; 8. 1A-John Anderson[10]; 9. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[9]; 10. (DNF) 27H-Daryn Pittman[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Austin Miller[1]; 2. 40-Clint Garner[6]; 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]; 4. 27-Carson McCarl[4]; 5. 57-Kyle Larson[5]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[10]; 7. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]; 8. 99-Tony Rost[8]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[9]; 10. 8H-Jacob Hughes[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[6]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[5]; 3. 11N-Harli White[2]; 4. 39-Justin Sanders[4]; 5. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 6. 21G-Gunner Ramey[8]; 7. 9MB-JJ Beaver[7]; 8. 28-Luke Verardi[9]; 9. 199-Ryan Bowers[1]; 10. 4D-Charles Davis Jr[10]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Ian Madsen[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 4. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]; 5. 5-Brady Forbrook[6]; 6. 2JR-Kelly Miller[8]; 7. 16A-Colby Copeland[7]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 9. 83JR-Sam Henderson[10]; 10. 15-Bobby Mincer[2]

Superior Steering Wheel C-Feature (Top 4 advance to the B-Feature)

C Feature (8 Laps): 1. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[2]; 2. 6J-Jett Carney[1]; 3. 7B-Ben Brown[3]; 4. 4D-Charles Davis Jr[4]; 5. 33-Alan Zoutte[6]; 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson[5]; 7. 3M-Mike Pennel[7]; 8. 4S-Adam Speckman[8]; 9. (DNS) 27H-Daryn Pittman; 10. (DNS) 15-Bobby Mincer; 11. (DNS) 199-Ryan Bowers; 12. (DNS) 8H-Jacob Hughes; 13. (DNS) 41-Chase Moran; 14. (DNS) 2D-Dylan Opdahl; 15. (DNS) 7-Tyler Lee; 16. (DNS) 47X-Dylan Westbrook

BMRS B-Feature (Top 4 advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[3]; 2. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]; 3. 18R-Ryan Roberts[1]; 4. 5-Brady Forbrook[2]; 5. 94-Jeff Swindell[4]; 6. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[9]; 7. 4W-Jamie Ball[10]; 8. 16A-Colby Copeland[12]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown[23]; 10. 8M-Kade Morton[8]; 11. 21G-Gunner Ramey[15]; 12. 2JR-Kelly Miller[16]; 13. 99-Tony Rost[14]; 14. 28-Luke Verardi[17]; 15. 17B-Ryan Bickett[18]; 16. 4D-Charles Davis Jr[24]; 17. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[21]; 18. 6J-Jett Carney[22]; 19. 1A-John Anderson[19]; 20. 5T-Ryan Timms[20]; 21. 50Z-Zach Chappell[13]; 22. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]; 23. 9MB-JJ Beaver[11]; 24. (DNS) 5M-Collin Moyle

A-Feature

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 2. 24-Terry McCarl[4]; 3. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[6]; 4. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]; 5. 40-Clint Garner[7]; 6. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]; 7. 49X-Cale Thomas[13]; 8. 57-Kyle Larson[21]; 9. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[9]; 10. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]; 12. 64-Ian Madsen[19]; 13. 27-Carson McCarl[10]; 14. 21H-Brady Bacon[22]; 15. 39-Justin Sanders[11]; 16. 11N-Harli White[17]; 17. 27B-Jake Bubak[20]; 18. 5-Brady Forbrook[24]; 19. 18R-Ryan Roberts[23]; 20. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[16]; 21. 4-Cameron Martin[15]; 22. 83-Austin Miller[18]; 23. 6-Kelby Watt[8]; 24. 2M-Davey Heskin[14]

Lap Leader(s): Brian Brown 1-20

Hard Charger: Kyle Larson +13

Quick Time: Kelby Watt 16.422-seconds

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): N/A

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 4 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway); Tim Crawley – 2 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway); Derek Hagar – 2 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway; 7/28 – 81-Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway; 8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey - 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Blake Hahn – 1 (8/2 – Lakeside Speedway) Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15 – Points will be updated after Knoxville): 1. Blake Hahn 2,311; 2. Wayne Johnson 2,302; 3. Tim Crawley 2,263; 4. Matt Covington 2,205; 5. Jason Martin 2,188; 6. Brandon Anderson 2,117; 7. Landon Britt 1,899; 8. Landon Crawley 1,888; 9. Kyler Johnson 1,872; 10. Ryan Bickett 1,811; 11. Garet Williamson 1,751; 12. Dylan Postier 1,697; 13. Dylan Opdahl 1,585; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,164; 15. Dale Howard 890;