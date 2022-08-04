GMS Racing ARCA MIS Preview

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the two-mile Michigan International Speedway D-shaped oval on Saturday evening, August 6, in the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200.

- Dye's No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet returns to white this weekend as new partner Helm joins DD at NASCAR's fastest track.

- The Deland, Florida driver is currently third in ARCA Menards Series national points, just five from the lead.

- The 100-lap race can be seen on MAVTV and FloRacing at 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.