Thursday, Aug 04

GMS Racing ARCA MIS Preview

Racing News
Thursday, Aug 04 10
Daniel Dye, No. 43 Helm GMS Racing Chevrolet

Michigan Stats

- Daniel has no prior starts at Michigan Intl. Speedway

 

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

- Starts: 11

- Top 5's: 6

- Top 10's: 9

- Poles: 1

- Avg Finish: 7.0

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the two-mile Michigan International Speedway D-shaped oval on Saturday evening, August 6, in the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200.

- Dye's No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet returns to white this weekend as new partner Helm joins DD at NASCAR's fastest track.

- The Deland, Florida driver is currently third in ARCA Menards Series national points, just five from the lead.

- The 100-lap race can be seen on MAVTV and FloRacing at 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account (@danieldye43) on race day.
 

Speedway Digest Staff

