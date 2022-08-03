After a Six-Week Schedule Break, the Flowdynamics Team Returns to Action Saturday

After a six-week summer break in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series schedule, Flowdynamics drivers Matt McCarthy and Logan Williams will return to action this Saturday night, August 6th, at the Santa Maria Raceway. The race will be the first for the talented duo at the 58-year-old speed plant since July 3rd, 2021.

The break in the schedule was originally slated to be six weeks from July 9th through August 20th. However, the races slated for the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, and the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare on July 8th and 9th were canceled due to the heat, cost of fuel, and scarcity of tires. Fortunately, for teams and fans, a race at Santa Maria was added to the schedule. It will be the first action at the track since its premature closure for non-racing-related issues one year ago.

The last time USAC/CRA appeared on the banked 1/3 mile oval 13 months ago, Williams, who lives in Yorba Linda, California, finished eighth in the 30-lap main event. His teammate, McCarthy, who calls Riverside, California home, was one spot behind his young teammate in ninth.

Saturday will be race #13 for the series and both Flowdynamics drivers in 2022. Williams heads into the event fifth in USAC/CRA points and is only 26-points out of fourth. McCarthy is currently 10th and is just 16 points out of ninth. In their last outing on June 25th at Perris Auto Speedway, both drivers had top 10 finishes. Williams placed fifth in the 30-lap main event and McCarthy came home eighth. That was Williams’ second-best result thus far in 2022 and was only surpassed by a fourth-place effort at the Bakersfield Speedway on May 14th. Likewise, it was McCarthy’s second-best finish of the current campaign and it was only beaten by a seventh at Perris on March 26th.

For fans who would like to watch the Flowdynamics duo do their racing thing in person on Saturday, adult tickets start at $17.00. For military, seniors (65+), and students with id, tickets start at $15.00. For kids 6-12, tickets start at $6.00. Children 5 and under are free. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 6:00. The Santa Maria Raceway is located at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo (93444).

After Saturday’s gala reopening at Santa Maria, Williams and McCarthy will be back at it when the series returns to its home track in Perris on August 20th. That race will be the annual California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night and it will feature an expanded purse with thousands of dollars in extra rewards spread throughout the show in qualifying, a high-dollar trophy dash, and main event lap money. It is annually one of the most popular events on the USAC/CRA schedule.

McCarthy and Williams would like to thank the following sponsors for making the 2021 season possible. Flowdynamics Inc., JFK Design Build, Cal Therm Mechanical Insulators, CRC Component Repair Co., Encore Gas and Supply, Drink-Pac, and Benic Enterprises. If you or your company would like to come on board and join up with one of the fastest rising sprint car teams west of the Mississippi, please contact John McCarthy at 909 930-5522 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

flowdynamics PR