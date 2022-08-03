Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Intros Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga

The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars.

The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the Concours d’Elegance in West Village on Sunday. Information on purchasing tickets and other details may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com .

The world-class Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga is limited to 35 cars and will travel approximately 300 miles through the scenic Tennessee and Georgia countrysides. The entry fee of $3100 per car for driver and co-driver includes a welcome cocktail reception and private chef-prepared dinner with entertainment, lunches, discounted rates at selected hotels, an expert guest relations team, and other luxury amenities. Sunday's Concours d'Elegance will also include a separate class for the Fall Rally participants.

More detailed information and registration for the Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga are available at https://canossa.com/rally/ canossa-fall-rally- chattanooga/ . Fall Rally participants are invited to register their cars for a specific Rally Category with a chance to win a trophy.