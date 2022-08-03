Jean-François Dumoulin Back in the Nascar Pinty’s Series at Gp3r!

It's finally Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R) week, the most popular and best-known race on the NASCAR Pinty's calendar, at least for Quebecers. This is the case for Jean-François Dumoulin, a native of Trois-Rivières, who is looking forward to representing the Mauricie region in the “The Rousseau Métal 60 laps presented by Julia Wine” event.

Jean-Francois Dumoulin unveiled a new partnership last week and the veteran is proud to count companies from our area among his partners. He will be driving the #04 car to show off the colours of his partners: Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak | Groupe Bellemare | Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi | Bernier Crépeau Chrysler Fiat | Omnifab.

“I'm always excited about the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières,” said Jean-Francois Dumoulin. “We have had a great car in the last few years and our goal is to win. We will definitely be on the podium!”

In 2019, Jean-Francois Dumoulin finished 3rd, in 2021 he was 2nd. Following the timeline, it's time for him to sign a first victory, at home, on the streets of Trois-Rivières!

“We will have a very busy weekend as a team with four cars prepared by Dumoulin Competition. Racing alongside Jacques Villeneuve will also be an important moment for my brother and I. We have grown up watching the achievements of the Villeneuve family and we are very proud to prepare a car for this great driver. This is not the first time we have had four cars in the GP3R and I am confident that we will be fighting at the front.”

It's been a year since Dumoulin last competed in the NASCAR Pinty's Series, prioritizing team management of his eponymous race shop, Dumoulin Competition, also partly owned by his brother Louis-Philippe. “I'm eager to get back into the series, the field is very competitive, however this is a track I know like the back of my hand, so I'm looking forward to the challenge!”

This year, spectators will be back around the circuit to cheer on their favourite drivers. As a Trifluvian, Jean-Francois Dumoulin has the attention of the fans who will be cheering him on throughout the weekend.

“I would like to thank everyone who will come and watch us at home, the fans are exceptional at GP3R, I always have a lot of fun talking to them, especially those who have followed our evolution,” he concluded.

Jean-François Dumoulin PR