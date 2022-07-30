Friday Night Wmr Action at Ocean Speedway Goes to Bower

Brentwood’s Blake Bower won his eighth Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction feature of 2022 in just his 12th try on Friday night. Bower – the 2021 USAC and WMR champion – won at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville to kick off a double header weekend of stock production Midget racing in Northern California.

Concord’s Adam Teves and Lodi’s Nate Wait split the eight lap heat races. Shawn Arriaga tumbled in his heat race and was unable to start the feature in Cameron Beard’s No. 42 entry.

Teves led Bower over the first nine laps of the feature in an exciting battle between the Felkins-owned No. 35s of Teves and the Boscacci-owned No. 9 of Bower.

The race was halted on lap five when 16-year-old Mattix Salmon of Fresno flipped in turn three. Salmon was uninjured but his series debut ended after running fourth in the feature.

Bower took over the lead on lap 10 and paced Teves the rest of the way. Lodi’s Nate Wait, Oakley’s Bryant Bell, and Moorpark’s Todd Hawse were the top-five finishers.

Western Midget Racing moves on to Petaluma Speedway on Saturday night supporting the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can check out the action live on FloRacing.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

July 29, 2022 – Ocean Speedway (Watsonville, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 35s Adam Teves HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 20w Nate Wait

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9-Blake Bower[3]; 2. 35S-Adam Teves[1]; 3. 20W-Nate Wait[2]; 4. 09-Bryant Bell[5]; 5. 31N-Todd Hawse[6]; 6. 96X-Logan Mitchell[7]; 7. 20-Kyle Hawse[4]; 8. 10-Terre Rothweiler[10]; 9. 35-Ryan Carter[11]; 10. 11-Mattix Salmon[9]; 11. (DNS) 42-Shawn Arriaga

Ocean Speedway PR