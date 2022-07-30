The ARCA Menards Series invaded the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the Reese’s 200 on Friday. When all 200 laps of the Reese’s 200 were complete, Chandler Smith was left celebrating in victory lane.

Smith started the night third behind the wheel of the No. 15 QuickTie / ChargeMe Toyota and led 111 circuits. The Georgia driver scored his 10th career ARCA victory with the win.

Sammy Smith sat 1.213 seconds behind the winner. Smith, one of four drivers with the last name Smith in the field, started the event on the pole and led 89 of the other laps. He’ll leave the track with six top-five and six top-10 finishes in just seven starts in ARCA’s main division in 2022.

Taylor Gray picks up his sixth top five with a third-place finish.

Daniel Dye and Connor Mosack rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Jesse Love, Nick Sanchez, Rajah Caruth, Dylan Smith (who made his ARCA debut), and Greg Van Alst.

There were two leaders and two lead changes throughout the Reese’s 200. It had six cautions that included a brief red flag period.

The next race for the series will be at Michigan International Speedway on August 6th.