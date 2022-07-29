Old Paths Racing Team Make Impressive 2022 Debut at Mississippi State Challenge Series Image item

Fast-rising racing team, The Old Paths Racing Team, powered by Timber Creek Housing, made its 2022 debut at the Mississippi State Challenge Series at Pike County Speedway in Magnolia, Mississippi on Saturday, July 16, 2022.



The racing team – sponsored by Timber Creek Housing, a leading family-built manufacturer in Northwest Alabama, and in partnership with The Old Paths, a gospel music group known for inspiring songs and soul-lifting lyrics – looks set to challenge the status quo as evident in the performance of the #19 Race Car, driven by Thomas Langley.

“This track is great! The Pike County Speedway team has a fantastic facility, the people here are great to work with and they were very welcoming to our team on its first visit,” said Thomas Langley. “The Mississippi State Challenge Series did an outstanding job as well. They kept the night moving at a great pace and everything was very well organized with the series officials.”

It was a fantastic performance from The Old Paths race team with a new motor, judging by the challenges the team faced earlier in the year trying to work out motor issues. The hard work undoubtedly paid off, with the team starting 16th in the feature race and finishing in the top 10 with a 9th place run.



“We have had issues with different things on this race car the last few times we have tried to race," said Langley. "Each night we would have just one little thing go wrong, a blown valve cover gasket, a broken belt, the transmission not working correctly…. Just little nagging things that we needed to get fixed. Tonight everything came together correctly, not without some challenges, but overall this was a great night for our team.”

The Old Paths Racing Team is set to deliver another amazing performance in the coming days as it prepares for racing action this weekend, July 30, 2022. In a related development, The Old Paths Racing Team will be on the TOP POWER TOUR in August, racing at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri on August 27, 2022, ECM Speedway in Cullman County Alabama on September 3, 2022, and wrapping up Labor Day weekend at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus Mississippi on September 4, 2022.



These events will feature The Old Paths Vocal Band in a pre-race concert at each venue, offering a fantastic combination of racing and good music.



Langley states: “I want to thank The Old Paths for riding along on the race car with us, they are a tremendous vocal band with incredible talent. We can’t wait to join them on the TOP POWER TOUR in August… it will be a great opportunity for race fans to hear the talent these guys have and the message of hope that they share in concerts throughout America. Also, I want to congratulate them on their latest release “Good God Almighty” it reached number 9 this month on the music charts… very cool.”

In addition to the likes of Timber Creek Housing, The Old Paths Racing Team has also enjoyed the support of Safety Wins, Inc., Hitman Suspensions, and JR & Sons Enterprises, all contributing to making the dream a reality.



“I would like to thank Timber Creek Housing and all their employees as well," stated Langley. "They are working with us on a Safety Wins safety awareness campaign for their manufacturing operation. We want all their employees to go home each day without an injury. Having them be a part of this team is great, we want to do a good job for them each and every time we race.”

Thomas Langley Racing PR