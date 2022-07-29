Rain Takes Friday's Speedweek Stop At Creek County Speedway

Heavy and persistent rainfall has forced officials with Creek County Speedway and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network to call off events slated for Friday, July 29.

The ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek is scheduled to continue Saturday, July 30 at the Salina Highbanks Speedway with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley's Racing Products joining the action.

Information on the Saturday event is as follows.

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region

USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks

Phone: (918) 434-7223

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK 74361

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS PR