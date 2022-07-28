Kevin Lacroix Still Leading the Nascar Pinty’s Standings After His Trip Out West!

It wasn't an easy race for Kevin Lacroix at Sutherland Automotive Speedway. It was a promising event as the car was excellent, and Kevin Lacroix was confident of a double Top 5. Although he finished 21st and then 7th, he still leads the NASCAR Pinty's driver standings.

The driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | ESR Performance Wheels | La Boulonnerie car started the day off on the right foot, posting the fifth fastest time in qualifying for the first 125-lap events.

The first of the Leland Twin 125s went very well until eight laps to go. Lacroix was involved in a crash where he was only a spectator, having no place to escape. With the car heavily damaged, he could not finish the race.

"It's a real shame what happened," said Lacroix, "because I wasn't involved in the accident in front of me, but we were so close that I couldn't get away from the pack, and I was a victim of the collision."

With a one-hour break between the two races, the team didn't have enough time to repair the heavy damage, so they elected to run the spare car for the second portion of the night. Kevin Lacroix was supposed to start from the 4th position, but his unplanned switch to a new car moved him to the back of the field.

With 20 cars in front of him and only 125 laps to make it to the front, Lacroix started to climb in the field right from the start. Approaching the halfway point, he had already moved up to 12th place, then was 10th with 25 laps to go. He finally crossed the checkered flag in 7th.

"The result is good for the points, but it's an event to forget. I am lucky in my bad luck because all my other competitors had a bad race. However, I am not letting that get me down, and I am looking forward to the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres and getting to the front!"

The next NASCAR Pinty's event will be on the streets of Trois-Rivieres August 6-7 for the 60 tours Métal Rousseau.

Kevin Lecroix PR