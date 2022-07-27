Wednesday, Jul 27

GMS Racing ARCA IRP Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 43 KIX Country, Solar-Fit GMS Racing Chevrolet

Indy Stats

- Daniel has no prior starts at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

 

2022 ARCA Menards Series Stats

- Starts: 10

- Top 5's: 5

- Top 10's: 8

- Poles: 1

- Avg Finish: 7.3

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at the .686-mile Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday evening, July 29, in the Reese's 200.

- Dye is back in black Friday, behind the wheel of the GMS Racing No. 43 KIX Country, Solar-Fit, Daytona Beach International Airport Chevrolet.

- The Deland, Florida driver currently sits third in ARCA Menards Series national points, just nine points from the series lead.

- The Reese's 200 can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports app Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.

- Daniel will also participate in the Reese's Celebrity Pro-Am Go-Kart Challenge at Speedway Indoor Karting on Thursday, July 28. Fans can participate in the event for just $32 per race. Proceeds from the night's activities will benefit Paws and Think. Speedway Indoor Karting is located at 1067 N. Main Street in Speedway, Indiana.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

 

Quote:

"I'm pretty excited to get back on a short track with our GMS Chevy on Friday. IRP looks like a fun place to race at with an ARCA car. I've never been there but looking forward to figuring it out."

GMS Racing PR

