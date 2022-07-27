CARS Tour Welcomes Seven Racing Legends as Guests to Throwback 276 at Hickory

The CARS Tour has announced its much anticipated guest lineup for the popular Throwback 276 scheduled for Saturday, July 30, at Hickory Motor Speedway. Seven impactful personalities on stock car racing's history have committed to appear and sign autographs for fans during the one hour fan fest prior to the touring series' crown jewel race.



The list of personalities scheduled to appear on Saturday includes:





Steve Park - former driver for Dale Earnhardt Incorporated (No. 1 Pennzoil Chevrolet), a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series (2) and Xfinity Series (3) winner.





- former driver for Dale Earnhardt Incorporated (No. 1 Pennzoil Chevrolet), a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series (2) and Xfinity Series (3) winner. Jeremy Mayfield - 17-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran with five career wins for owners including Roger Penske and Ray Evernham.





- 17-year NASCAR Cup Series veteran with five career wins for owners including Roger Penske and Ray Evernham. Kerry Earnhardt - Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer and 7x Champion Dale Earnhardt; veteran of 106 NASCAR National Series starts.





- Son of NASCAR Hall of Famer and 7x Champion Dale Earnhardt; veteran of 106 NASCAR National Series starts. Tommy Houston - 24-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner; runner-up in 1989 series championship.





- 24-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner; runner-up in 1989 series championship. Shawna Robinson - first female to win a NASCAR touring series event, Goody's Dash Series (3 wins from 1988-89); first female to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series pole (1994 - Atlanta).





- first female to win a NASCAR touring series event, Goody's Dash Series (3 wins from 1988-89); first female to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series pole (1994 - Atlanta). Michael "Fatback" McSwain - race winning crew chief with NASCAR champions and legends like Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte and Ricky Rudd.





- race winning crew chief with NASCAR champions and legends like Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte and Ricky Rudd. Glenn Jarrett - originally a race driver himself, Ned Jarrett's "other son" found success as a TV and radio broadcaster for CBS, TNN and the Motor Racing Network. Jarrett will also join the TV broadcast for this event as an analyst.



Fans will have the opportunity to meet these seven legends of the sport beginning at 6pm as part of the Throwback 276's famed fan fest where fans are able to see the cars in person and on-track before the racing activities begin. Drivers competing in the event will also be available for photos and autographs, and often other famous faces are spotted throughout the pits and grandstands. Spectator gates open at 3pm on Saturday with time trials scheduled for 4:30pm.



The evening commences with two CARS Tour events - a pro late model feature followed by the headline 138-lap late model stock car contest. Past winners of the event include NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry (2x), NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor Tate Fogleman, Justin Carroll and Ryan Repko. NASCAR Cup Series stars William Byron and Christopher Bell have also tasted CARS Tour success at Hickory.



For more information on the CARS Tour and the Throwback 276, including how to purchase discounted advance tickets, visit CARSRacingTour.com.

CARS Tour PR