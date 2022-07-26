$10,000 in Bonus Money on the Line for Big Block/358 Mods in Triple Roaring 20’s Plus 602 Sportsman at Grandview Tuesday, August 2ND

Pioneer Pole Buildings and GT Radiators have added bonus money for the final NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of 2022 at the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, August 2.

$10,000 in bonus money is up for grabs with PPB offering $5,000 to any modified driver that sweeps the Triple 20’s. In addition, PPB has $1,000 posted for any driver that wins two of the three feature events. And for any first time modified feature winner, a $3,000 PPB bonus will enhance the $2,000 first place prize making a twenty lap victory worth $5,000. And there is more, GT Radiators is offering a total of $1,000 for modified qualifying event winners.

The 602 Sportsman will make their first time appearance on a Thunder event starting with a series of qualifying heat race events, a consolation and a 25 lap feature paying $1,000 to win. Drivers will take part in an open draw to determine the heat race line ups. The top twelve qualifiers from the heats will re-draw for the top twelve starting positions in the feature. All others will start straight up based off their heat race and consolation finishes. 602 Sportsman may run with or without sail panels and the minimum weight limit is 2,300 lbs. They may run Factory Cap Seals, Factory broken head bolt seals or R.U.S.H. sealed rebuilt crate 602’s, Chip is 6200 rpm.

On Tuesday night, August 2, gates will open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

As for the Triple Roaring 20’s, a unique rules package will allow both Big Block and 358 Modifieds to compete together in this triple 20’s format. This special rules package is offered to the regions modified drivers, with both American Racer and Hoosier tires allowed for competition, and either Big-Block or Spec Small-Block engines permitted.

An event sheet with the complete payoff, rules, and details is available at www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com A 48 RR American Racer tire (any track stamp) will be required for both divisions. Racing fuel will NOT be available at the track on race night.

All drivers are required to pre-enter to be eligible for the payoff and bonus money. Drivers shall call 443 513 4456, be sure to provide the drivers name, car number and phone number.

Qualifying for the Modifieds will determine the starting field with the top 12 finishers from the heat race events, drawing the top 12 starting positions in the opening feature. The winner of the first and second feature will then draw an invert number of 6, 8 or 10. This makes a sweep of the Pioneer Pole Buildings $5,000 bonus extremely possible.

After GT Radiator modified qualifying heat race action the first of three Roaring 20 lap Big Block/358 Modified features will take to the Grandview Speedway. Each 20 lap Modified feature will pay $2,000 to the winner. If any driver can make it a three win sweep, Pioneer Pole Buildings has a $5,000 bonus on the line, making the triple sweep worth $11,000 big ones. Each feature offers an attractive payoff with $200 being paid just to start each feature.

Pioneer Pole Buildings, sponsor of the bonus money is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Pioneer was founded in 1998, and has since built their business and quality reputation on providing customers with top quality buildings at very competitive prices. Pioneer Pole Buildings is located on South Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven, PA. For more information, please call 888-448-2505 or visit their website at: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com

Special thanks to Thunder on the Hill friends George and Harry Turner at GT Radiators located at 161 South Main Street, Ambler, PA where they specialize in the repair of car, truck and heavy equipment radiators. Visit them at www.gtradiators.com

2022 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Pioneer Pole Buildings, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, GT Radiators, Clever Girl Winery

NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment 7:30 PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2 Triple Roaring 20’s for 358/Big Block Modifieds Possible $11,000 to win. . . plus 602 SPORTSMAN

* Indicates NASCAR Point Race

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

