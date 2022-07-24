Louis-Philippe Dumoulin stands out in Edmonton: from 20th at the start to 4th at the finish

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team put on quite a performance yesterday on the short Edmonton International Raceway oval. From the back row of the grid, following a tire anomaly in qualifying, the current champion skillfully climbed to the front of the field and defended his position until the chequered flag waved with Louis-Philippe Dumoulin at the foot of the podium.

In qualifying, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin sets the 12th fastest time, 0.237 seconds off the pole, despite the difficulties encountered with the tires. NASCAR officials allowed an exchange to normal rear tires that rectified the situation for the race. “I'm very happy with the team! We had a tire mismatch issue during qualifying. The NASCAR officials agreed with us and allowed a change of the faulty tire. Thanks to the series officials, we were able to be competitive on the track, even though it didn't quite match the speed of our original setup,” said the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

The 300-lap race offered a level of action typical of short tracks. “There were several caution periods during the race. For the most part, I restarted on the outside line, which didn't make it easy for us to pass other cars on my way through the pack. We all kept our composure and on the last restart, in green-white-checkered overtime, we were positioned fifth, on the inside line, which allowed us to gain a position and finish fourth with the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.”

This fourth place is more than welcome for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin who has only one objective in mind, “The important thing is to score as many championship points as possible. We will now see you on Wednesday for the races in Saskatoon,” concluded the three-time series champion.

Next events: Sutherland Automotive Speedway “Leland Industries Twin 125's” - July 27th, 2022

#47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team will close out its Western Canada three-race swing at the Sutherland Automotive Speedway oval. Race strategies will have to be thought out carefully by the drivers and teams in preparation for the two Wednesday, July 27, races separated by only 75 minutes.

CALLING ALL SASKATOON STOCK CAR FANS: THIS EVENT IS FOR YOU!

Autograph session at the Delta Bessborough, on July 25

Join us at the autograph session hosted by our partner, the Delta Hotels Bessborough (601 Spadina Crescent E), on Monday, July 25 between 5:00 and 6:00 pm. The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare hauler and car will be there. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, three-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion (2014-2018 & 2021), will greet race fans, the media and be available for pictures and interviews in front of the Delta Hotels. Renjith Vengalil, General Manager, is delighted to welcome back the Dumoulin Competition team for a sixth edition.

Meals served in the centre of the Edmonton track to profit “The race against cancer”

Dumoulin Competition partnered with K-DOGS for meals served in the middle of the oval track at the Edmonton International Raceway event. K-DOGS generously donated their locally made products. The food is offered in exchange for a donation.

Several teams participated in the event and the day's proceeds from this brilliant initiative on the part of K-DOGS will be donated to the Quebec Cancer Foundation's “Race Against Cancer”.

Special thanks to Andrew Prevett and his team at K-DOGS for their commitment and to the people and teams of the NASCAR Pinty's Series who accepted to contribute to the cause. Moving the foods to the inside of the track made the funds collection project much more efficient. Thanks also to Loretta Thiering for allowing K-DOGS to serve the food on the inside of the track, and also contributing to the success of the event.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin PR