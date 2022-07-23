Saturday, Jul 23

Tailgating ideas for your next trip to the track

Tailgating ideas for your next trip to the track Daytona International Speedway

It's summertime, and the thrill of the grill is calling! Did you answer?

Many of you have probably already planned your next trip to the track. Whether you're tailgating at the local short track, or are getting ready for one last summertime blast at Daytona for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, hopefully the guide below will help you plan for your next big adventure!

 
 
 
1. Chopbox Meat & Seafood
Price: ​​Starting at $4.99
Availablechopbox.com
  • Get the grill going with the BEST meat and seafood delivery service! 
  • Gourmet line up of lean, healthy, sustainable proteins
  • Butchers handcraft each order and deliver it fresh, never frozen, directly to your door
  • Choose from burgers, steaks, ribs, hot dogs chicken wings, salmon, & more! 
 
 
 
2. MÄNNKITCHEN 
Price: $199.99
Availablemannkitchen.com
  • The Ferrari of pepper grinders! 
  • The Pepper Cannon produces extravagant quantities of fresh ground pepper
  • Takes 70 cranks to season your steak with a normal pepper grinder, with the Pepper Cannon it only takes 7 cranks 
  • Holds 1/2 cup of pepper
  • Over 1500 5-star reviews from customers! 
 
 
 
3. Pull Start Fire  
Price: $19.00 for 3 pack
Availablepullstartfire.com 
  • Safe to cook over - grill the old fashion way! 
  • Add wood, pull the string, and let the flames begin!
  • NO matches, lighters, or kindling needed
  • Windproof and rainproof
  • Lights wet wood
 
 
 
4. Fuego Box  
Price: ​​$49.95
Availablefuegobox.com
  • The ultimate flavoring for your summer BBQ! 
  • Hot sauce of the month club focused on discovering the tastiest craft and small-batch hot sauces
  • What's included in the box:
  • HOT HIVE Spicy Honey or Bourbon Barrel-Aged HOT HIVE (Mild)
  • RIZA Ghost Pepper Verde Hot Sauce (Med-Hot)
  • ZANA Organic Habanero Hot Sauce (Mild-Med)
  • SEGA Smoked Onion Pineapple Reaper Hot Sauce (Hot)
  • Himalayan Ghost Pepper Salt (Hot) OR another limited edition Fuego Spice Co. 
  • Custom Handmade Wooden Fuego Box Crate
 
 
 
5. PatPat Grilling Tongs
Price:$4.99 
Availablepatpat.com
  • Stainless steel kitchen tongs to use for your next grill out! 
  • Non-slip 
  • Durable for frying, grilling, or whatever you’re cooking!
  • Available on PatPat’s website or their app! 

 

Of course, grilling out isn't the only part of partying at the track. What's the point of tailgating without some yummy beverages to cool you down? Be sure to check out our next story for a few ideas to help quench your thirst in the hot summer sun!

 
 
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

