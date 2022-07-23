Topping the Pyramid: GTP Ride Awaits Those in Porsche Program

They first paired to win a WeatherTech Championship race last year in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class as drivers of the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Among their wins this season in the No. 9 Pfaff Porsche was the Rolex 24 At Daytona in January, when they were joined by Felipe Nasr, a recent addition to the Porsche stable.

Making the GTP Leap

All of this has served as preparation for Campbell and Jaminet’s next big promotion: They are among six drivers, including Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen and Laurens Vanthoor, recently nominated to drive the 2023 Porsche 963 for Porsche Penske Motorsport. Dane Cameron and Nasr, both past Daytona Prototype international (DPi) champions in the WeatherTech Championship, were announced as drivers for the Porsche 963 program late last year.

None of the drivers know whether they will be competing in the WeatherTech Championship’s Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class that begins next season or the FIA World Endurance Championship Hypercar class – or a combination of both. But the assignment of Jaminet and Campbell by Porsche to run the full WeatherTech Championship GTD PRO slate in 2022 could be in preparation for them to be part of the marque’s GTP program in North America.

It's a fairytale story for the pair of 27-year-olds to reach the pinnacle of sports car racing at such a young age. And it’s mostly down to the Porsche Pyramid.

“For us to represent these two big brands – Porsche and Penske - it’s an honor and a privilege, especially for us, coming from the bottom of the Porsche Pyramid,” Jaminet said. “We both come from the local Carrera Cup series – then became Junior, drove the Supercup, then moved to GT, Young Professional and then factory driver, now becoming Porsche Penske Motorsports drivers – it’s a dream come true in the end. This is why we went into (Carrera) Cup cars in the very beginning.”

Campbell and Jaminet have been involved in the Porsche 963 development program and are impressed with the professionalism and focus.

“Seeing the organization and the way everyone is working together is very impressive,” Campbell said. “We’ve been part of factory efforts before in the U.S., but now, being part of this program, it’s very much a different level.

“It’s quite surreal to see just how big the operation is, and it’s only going to continue growing, with two cars in WEC and two cars in IMSA. To be a part of this and see who is involved in two such iconic organizations is very impressive.”