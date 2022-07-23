DeFrancesco switches into oval mode this weekend with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

|
SCHEUDLE
FRIDAY, JULY 22
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Practice
SATURDAY, JULY 23
9:30 AM – Qualifying
3:06 PM – HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash (250 laps/223.5miles), NBC (Live)
SUNDAY, JULY 24
10:55-11:00 AM – Systems Check
2:30 PM – Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google (300 laps/268.2 miles), NBC (Live)
HOW TO WATCH
USA: NBC and Peacock TV
Peacock also will stream all races airing on NBC’s networks and will be the exclusive home of INDYCAR practice and qualifying sessions, as well as a new post-race show.
Canada: SportsNet World
International TV: https://www.indycar.com/ways-to-watch/international
HOW TO LISTEN
INDYCAR Radio and Sirius XM – https://www.indycar.com/radio/broadcast-schedule
HOW TO FOLLOW
Website: devlindefrancesco.com
Website: andrettiautosport.com
Website: steinbrennerracing.com
Twitter: twitter.com/devlindefran
Instagram: instagram.com/devlindefran
TRACK
Iowa Speedway, a 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval in Newton, Iowa
TIRES
Firestone tire allotment: Fourteen sets for use through the doubleheader weekend