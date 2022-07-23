Saturday, Jul 23

DeFrancesco switches into oval mode this weekend with Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

Devlin DeFrancesco is ready to switch back into oval racing mode this weekend with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES set for a double-header weekend at Iowa Speedway.

This weekend will be the first time DeFrancesco has raced on the 7/8th of a mile oval – however, he did get his first taste of the venue recently in a test for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport.

A self-professed lover of oval racing, the 22-year-old series rookie, will have plenty of opportunities to gain more oval experience this weekend, with a 250-lap race scheduled for Saturday and a longer 300-lap race set for Sunday.

The Miami-based Italian-Canadian racer enters this weekend after recording his best ever INDYCAR qualifying result last weekend on home soil at the Honda Indy Toronto.

DeFrancesco progressed from his qualifying group for the first time and started the race from 12th. The Toronto event was a special one for the DeFrancesco family – the race anchoring a fundraising event for Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center. The “Racing for the Tiniest Babies” campaign is raising funds for the center’s neo-natal NICU center – the one that cared for DeFrancesco when he was born 15 weeks early more than 22 years ago.
The Iowa Speedway event forms part of a hectic schedule for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, which stages four back-to-back races and seven race weekends over nine weeks to complete the 2022 schedule.

DeFrancesco is confident of having a strong package for his Honda-powered Dallara at Iowa Speedway. Out of the 15 INDYCAR races staged at the venue, cars from the Andretti organization have won seven times.

Track action kicks begins on Friday with a 90-minute practice session followed by qualifying at 9:30 AM on Saturday morning. The HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash 250 lap event goes green on Saturday at 3:06 PM, followed by the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google on Sunday from 2:30 PM.

DEVLIN DEFRANCESCO

“Back to oval racing in Iowa for a doubleheader. I think finally advancing in qualifying at Toronto really motivated the crew. We’ll be looking to build consistency and the back-to-back races will give us that opportunity. I hope to make some progress in the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner PowerTap Honda.”
SCHEUDLE
FRIDAY, JULY 22
3:30 PM – 5:00 PM: Practice
SATURDAY, JULY 23
9:30 AM – Qualifying
3:06 PM –  HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash (250 laps/223.5miles), NBC (Live)
SUNDAY, JULY 24
10:55-11:00 AM – Systems Check
2:30 PM – Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google (300 laps/268.2 miles), NBC (Live)

 

HOW TO WATCH
USA: NBC and Peacock TV
Peacock also will stream all races airing on NBC’s networks and will be the exclusive home of INDYCAR practice and qualifying sessions, as well as a new post-race show.
Canada: SportsNet World
International TV: https://www.indycar.com/ways-to-watch/international

 

HOW TO LISTEN
INDYCAR Radio and Sirius XM – https://www.indycar.com/radio/broadcast-schedule

 

HOW TO FOLLOW

Website: devlindefrancesco.com
Website: andrettiautosport.com
Website: steinbrennerracing.com
Twitter: twitter.com/devlindefran
Instagram: instagram.com/devlindefran

 

TRACK
Iowa Speedway, a 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval in Newton, Iowa


TIRES
Firestone tire allotment: Fourteen sets for use through the doubleheader weekend
