Tim Crawley Returns To Lucas Oil ASCS Victory Lane At Batesville Motor Speedway

Making all the right moves in traffic Friday night at Batesville Motor Speedway, Tim Crawley made the long-awaited return to Victory Lane with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Five years and 157 races since his last triumph, the win is Crawley’s 47th all-time with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and second at Batesville.

“It feels good to get this car back up front. My whole crew works hard to make this happen, and Ronnie [Pitts] he gives us everything we need,” stated Crawley, who delivered his car owner his first National Tour win.

Taking the green third, Crawley took over second immediately as Jordon Mallett took off with the point. A pair of cautions trying to get past the second lap, Mallett worked high as Crawley maneuvered the low line. Moving in on the No. 14, Tim shot to the lead on Lap 6.

Into traffic shortly after, Crawley and Mallett found themselves stalked by Brandon Anderson. Rolling the No. 55b to the lead on Lap 13, Anderson would lead one more lap before the No. 1x reclaimed the point after Brandon snagged the wall and flattened his left front tire.

A final caution on Lap 17, Tim slowly pulled away through the next five laps, but traffic would come into play with two to go. Slowed trying to get the pass on Kevin Hinkle, the No. 1x nearly crawled the back of the No. 21k. Settling back down, the misstep brought Derek Hagar and Cody Gardner into the mix. From over a second to car lengths at the wave of the white flag, traffic was thick into the first and second turns.

With no choice but to open his entry, Crawley shot up the track and with it, worked a trio of lapped cars between himself and the No. 9jr to secure the win by 1.974-seconds.

Derek Hagar in second, the final podium step went to Cody Gardner from eighth. Jordon Mallett slipped to fourth, with Dale Howard completing the top five.

From 13th, Blake Hahn made it to sixth with Wayne Johnson seventh. Garet Williamson, eighth, was followed by Matt Covington from 16th. Stepping behind the wheel of the Hills Racing No. 47x, Tulsa’s Sean McClelland made up the top ten.

The field of 25 dropped into three SCE Gaskets Heat Races, with wins going to Dale Howard, Brandon Anderson, and Derek Hagar. The Driver’s Project Qualifying was topped by Dale Howard with a time of 13.464-seconds. All drivers advanced to the A-Feature.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is Saturday, July 23, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Information on the track is online at http://www.i-30speedway.com .

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.)

Friday, July 22, 2022

Speedweek - Night 1

Car Count: 25

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard, 13.464[3]; 2. 36-Jason Martin, 13.856[8]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett, 14.199[6]; 4. 24-Garet Williamson, 14.215[9]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.239[2]; 6. 47X-Sean McClelland, 14.331[1]; 7. 95-Matt Covington, 14.529[7]; 8. 99-Blake Jenkins, 14.661[5]; 9. 22J-Jax Redline, 14.799[4]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn, 14.234[2]; 2. G6-Cody Gardner, 14.400[5]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley, 14.464[4]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.511[1]; 5. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 14.616[6]; 6. 91X-Michael Day, 14.796[3]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier, 14.904[7]; 8. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, 15.619[8]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, 14.560[1]; 2. 71-Bradyn Baker, 14.590[4]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 14.599[5]; 4. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 14.666[2]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.671[7]; 6. 13C-Chase Howard, 14.699[3]; 7. 10-Landon Britt, 15.083[8]; 8. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 15.273[6]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Everyone advancing to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 47-Dale Howard[4]; 2. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 3. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[3]; 5. 47X-Sean McClelland[6]; 6. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 8. 22J-Jax Redline[9]; 9. 99-Blake Jenkins[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[1]; 2. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 3. G6-Cody Gardner[3]; 4. 91X-Michael Day[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 6. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]; 8. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar[2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]; 3. 1X-Tim Crawley[4]; 4. 13C-Chase Howard[6]; 5. 71-Bradyn Baker[3]; 6. 10-Landon Britt[7]; 7. 37-Ayden Gatewood[1]; 8. 2-Dylan Opdahl[8]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]; 3. G6-Cody Gardner[8]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett[1]; 5. 47-Dale Howard[6]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[13]; 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 8. 24-Garet Williamson[12]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[16]; 10. 47X-Sean McClelland[14]; 11. 13C-Chase Howard[9]; 12. 45X-Kyler Johnson[20]; 13. 36-Jason Martin[11]; 14. 91X-Michael Day[10]; 15. 22J-Jax Redline[21]; 16. 10-Landon Britt[17]; 17. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 18. 187-Landon Crawley[7]; 19. 17B-Ryan Bickett[18]; 20. 2-Dylan Opdahl[23]; 21. 10P-Dylan Postier[19]; 22. 71-Bradyn Baker[15]; 23. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[24]; 24. 37-Ayden Gatewood[22]; 25. 99-Blake Jenkins[25]

Lap Leader(s): Jordan Mallett 1-5; Brandon Anderson 13-14; Tim Crawley 6-12, 15-25

Hard Charger: Kyler Johnson +8

Quick Time: Dale Howard - 13.464-seconds

High Point Driver: Dale Howard

Provisional(s): N/A

