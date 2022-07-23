ARCA Race Recap: Pocono Raceway - Gray WINS!

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Start: 2nd Finish: 1st Following a rained-out qualifying session, Taylor Gray lined up second for the start of the General Tire Delivers 200 by virtue of his practice speed. Taking the initial green on the outside lane proved beneficial as the No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang rocketed to the front, leading the first 25 laps of the contest. After the first mandatory stage break, the 17-year-old would have to battle back to the lead lap after failing to beat the pace car off pit road. However, a lap 45 caution would put Gray back on the lead lap as the sun began to fade at Pocono Raceway. A gutsy strategy decision by Crew Chief Chad Johnston to forgo pitting following the Stage 2 break handed the lead back to Gray. The Artesia, NM native would hold off a hard-charging Nick Sanchez to take the checkered flag on a darkness-shortened contest at Pocono Raceway — his second straight ARCA Menards Series victory and third on the season.