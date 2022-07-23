ARCA: Taylor Gray Wins Shortened General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono

The ARCA Menards Series tackled the “Tricky-Triangle” on Friday at Pocono Raceway for the General Tire Delivers 200. The event, with 28 entries in the field, was cut 16-laps short due to darkness approaching. Taylor Gray, overcoming a penalty earlier in the event, led 38 laps to win the event.

Gray will take home his third career ARCA Menards Series victory, his third of the season. The driver from North Carolina has five top-five and top-10 finishes in six ARCA starts this season.

Nick Sanchez started fifth after the field was set by practice speeds as storms cut the one and only practice session scheduled short. Finishing second, Sanchez leaves the track with his third top-five and seventh top-10 finish.

Brandon Jones takes home the third spot following a sixth-place start.

ARCA Menards Series points leader Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye rounded out the top five finishers.

Connor Mosack, Jake Finch, Kris Wright, Jason Kitzmiller, and Toni Breidinger rounded out the top 10.

Six caution flags slowed the field including a 14-minute and 29-second red flag period.

Ed Pompa, Amber Balcaen, Sean Corr, Andy Jankowiak, Christian Rose, D.L. Wilson, Zachary Tinkle, Bryan Dauzat and Alex Clubb had DNFs.

The General Tire Delivers 200 had four leaders and eight lead changes.