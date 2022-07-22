Sharon Speedway Race Notes

Welcome to Sharon Speedway: For the final race of the season, the team heads to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, on Saturday, July 23. Father and son duo Dave and Ryan Blaney will join field to compete against Tony Stewart, Marco Andretti, Greg Biffle, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Paul Tracy, Michael Waltrip, Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth and Chase Elliott. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.



Point Standings: Heading into the last race of the 2022 SRX Series season, four drivers enter the weekend separated by 15 points.

Marco Andretti (170) – Andretti has finished second in the last three races. Ryan Newman (162) – Newman won at Stafford Motor Speedway. Tony Stewart (157) – Stewart won at South Boston Speedway and I-55 Raceway. Bobby Labonte (155) – Labonte won at the Nashville Fairgrounds.



The Blaney’s: With the season concluding at the Blaney-owned Sharon Speedway, Dave and Ryan Blaney join the field as this year’s father-son duo. Last season in the father-son duo in the season finale at the Nashville Fairgrounds, Chase Elliott won the race with his father Bill Elliott finishing third. The elder Blaney may have more laps around Sharon Speedway, but with bragging rights on the line, which one will prevail at the end of Saturday night?



Chase Elliott: For his lone race of the 2022 SRX Series season, Chase Elliott joins the field in the season finale at Sharon Speedway. Last season, Elliott joined the season finale at the Nashville Fairgrounds and not only competed against the SRX field but competed against his father Bill Elliott. In the first heat race, Bill won followed by Chase in second. For the second heat race, Bill again finished ahead of Chase crossing the finish line in sixth and eighth, respectively. For the feature event, Chase came out on top with the win and Bill earned his best finish of the season with a third-place finish.



Points Leader, Marco Andretti: With consistent finishes all season, including second place the last three races, Marco Andretti took over the SRX points standings following the race at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri. Andretti started the season with a seventh-place finish at Five Flags Speedway, an eighth-place finish at South Boston Speedway and three second-place finishes the last three races (Stafford Motor Speedway, Nashville Fairgrounds, I-55 Raceway). Andretti has an eight-point lead over Ryan Newman as the series heads to the last race of the season at Sharon Speedway on Saturday night, July 23.

Starting Lineup for Heat 1 at Sharon Speedway:

Starting Position Driver Car Number 1 Michael Waltrip 15 2 Ryan Newman 39 3 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1 4 Paul Tracy 3 5 Matt Kenseth 5 6 Bobby Labonte 18 7 Ryan Blaney 12 8 Greg Biffle 69 9 Tony Kanaan 6 10 Marco Andretti 98 11 Chase Elliott 9 12 Dave Blaney 10 13 Tony Stewart 14

Race Format: This week’s format will consist of two heat races and the main event is scheduled for 60 laps. Michael Waltrip will lead the field to green for Heat 1.

Tune-In Information: The final race of the 2022 SRX season will take place on Saturday, July 23, live on CBS Primetime, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET. The race will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

Media Availability: If you were unable to join this week’s media availability with Tony Stewart, Marco Andretti and Don Hawk, the recording is available here.

I-55 Raceway Recap: A CBS recap of the race at I-55 Raceway can be viewed here.

