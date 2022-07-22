Tulsa Rescheduled To Tuesday >> Updated ASCS Sizzlin Speedweek Schedule

Events at Tulsa Speedway have been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 26. The updated run of events for the 2022 ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek is as follows. A reminder that all posted information is subject to change without notice.

Friday, July 22, 2022

Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (6-11): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region

IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Cruisers

Phone: (870) 613-1337

Address: 5090 Heber Springs Rd Locust Grove, AR 72550

Saturday, July 23, 2022

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Pits: 4:30 P.M.

Grandstands: 4:30 P.M.

Draw: 5:15 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series and IMCA Stock Cars

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Pits: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 P.M.

Grandstands: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Mil. & Sen: $10

Kids 12 & under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods and Factory Stocks

Phone: (918) 437-7223

Address: 3101 N Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74116

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Seniors: $15

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Pure Stocks

Phone: (620) 330-0485

Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 67333

Thursday, July 28, 2022

81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $10

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods and Stock Cars

Phone: (316) 755-1781

Address: 7700 N Broadway St. Park City, KS 67219

Friday, July 29, 2022

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $5

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner

Sooner Late Models, Factory Stocks, Dwarf Cars

Phone: (918) 247-7223

Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.)

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region

USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks

Phone: (918) 434-7223

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK 74361

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

What: Lucas Oil ASCS Speedweek powered by Smiley’s Racing Products

Where: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma,

Race Dates:

July 22, 2022 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.) w/Mid-South

July 23, 2022 – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) w/Mid-South

July 26, 2022 – Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.)

July 27, 2022 – Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

July 28, 2022 – 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

July 29, 2022 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

July 30, 2022 – Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.)

Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $800; 5. $700; 6. $600; 7. $500; 8. $480; 9. $460; 10. $440; 11. $420; 12.-22. $400; Non-Transfer: $100

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

ASCS National Tour Drivers:

1x - Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)**

2c - Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)**

2d-Dylan Opdahl (Madison, SD) (R)

10 - Landon Britt (Atoka, TN) (R)

10p - Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK) (R)

17b - Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

24 - Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

36 - Jason Martin (Liberal, KS) (R)

45x - Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS) (R)

52 - Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)**

55b - Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) (R)

95 - Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

187 - Landon Crawley (Benton, AR) (R)

(R) Signifies Brodix National Rookie

** Signifies past ASCS National Champion.