Several New Names Added to Roster for Reese's Celebrity Pro-Am Go-Kart Challenge at Speedway Indoor Karting

Several new names have been added to the list of professional drivers who will be participating in the Reese’s Celebrity Pro-Am Go-Kart Challenge at Speedway Indoor Karting, the night before the Reese’s 200 for the ARCA Menards Series kicks off a busy week of action at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.



The ARCA Menards Series will be joined by the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in a same-day doubleheader. The Camping World Truck Series will be making its first appearance at the track since 2010.

The Reese's Celebrity Pro-Am Challenge, scheduled from 8 – 10 pm ET on Thursday, July 28, will feature ten “qualifying races” with at least one professional driver and/or celebrity going up against race fans. Each qualifying race winner will receive a prize pack from ARCA.



The night will be capped by a special “feature event”. The lineup for that race will include the three professional drivers, local celebrities, and fans who set the fastest lap time in their qualifying race. Speedway Indoor Karting will reserve the tenth and final starting position as a “promoter’s option.”



The highest finishing pro driver, media member, and race fan will each be awarded another prize pack and trophy furnished by the ARCA Menards Series and Speedway Indoor Karting.



Christian Eckes, the 2019 ARCA Menards Series champion and current Camping World Truck Series playoff contender driving for ThorSport Racing, will be making an appearance along with Speedway native Zachary Tinkle. Now a part-time competitor in the ARCA Menards Series, Tinkle won the CRA Late Model Sportsman Series champion and the Late Model champion at nearby Anderson Speedway in 2019. Brayton Laster, known as “The Pizza Man” throughout the central Indiana short track community, will also be on hand.



Others who have also confirmed their participation include Anderson resident and former ARCA CRA Super Series champion Greg Van Alst, female driving sensation Toni Breidinger, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series ace Jack Wood, and the first female driver to finish on the podium in a USAC Silver Crown series race Taylor Ferns. Indianapolis-based NASCAR social media personality @nascarcasm will also be there to compete against the professionals and race fans.



Fans can participate in the Reese’s Celebrity Pro-Am Go-Kart Challenge for just $32 per race. Proceeds from the night’s activities will benefit Paws and Think.

Speedway Indoor Karting is located at 1067 N. Main Street in Speedway, Indiana.