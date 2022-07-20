Louis-Philippe Dumoulin Looking Forward to Nascar Pinty’s Western Tour

Trois-Rivieres (Québec, Canada), July 20, 2022. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the Dumoulin Competition team are ready for the annual Western swing of the NASCAR Pinty's Series. After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the drivers will head back to Edmonton International Raceway in Alberta on July 23rd and then to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on the following Wednesday.

For Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, this is a much-anticipated trip as he is particularly fond of this region. “We love going out West, the people are very welcoming and it's a special time for the crew,” said the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car. “The team has worked very hard all year and we have great setups that keep us competitive at every track so far this season.”

The western swing is always a busy one for the teams, as the first 300-lap event takes place on a Saturday night in Wetaskiwin, 50 km from Edmonton, followed by two 150-lap races in Saskatoon on the next Wednesday. “It's three oval races in a very short period. The goal of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team is to score as many points as possible towards the championship and come back East in a stronger position.”

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin went on to say, “Edmonton is a very short track that makes for some close racing. It is imperative to be in the lead group throughout the event because the laps run down quickly, leaving little time to mount your attacks on the cars ahead of you. In 2019, the Trois-Rivières native was at the front of the field and finished third. Happy with that result, he could, however, have fought for the victory if it had not been for the rain that came along late in the race. Louis-Philippe is aiming at more podium finishes this year.

The ¼ mile Edmonton track will host the BAYER 300, a 300-lap event with a 5-minute break on lap 150. The race will start at 7:30 PM (local time), 9:30 PM (ET).

CALLING ALL SASKATOON STOCK CAR FANS: THIS EVENT IS FOR YOU!

Autograph session at the Delta Bessborough, on July 25

Join us at the autograph session hosted by our partner, the Delta Hotels Bessborough (601 Spadina Crescent E), on Monday, July 25 between 5 and 6 pm. The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare hauler and car will be there. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, three-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion (2014-2018 & 2021), will greet race fans, the media and be available for pictures and interviews in front of the Delta Hotels. Renjith Vengalil, General Manager, is delighted to welcome back the Dumoulin Competition team for a sixth edition.

PPP PR