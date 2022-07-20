Young’s Motorsports ARCA General Tire Delivers 200 Pocono Raceway Team Preview

Welcome Back: Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Kris Wright to the organization. Wright returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-team after competing for the team in the majority of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule aboard the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado. Friday evening’s General Tire Delivers 200 at Pocono Raceway is Wright’s ARCA Menards Series debut with the family-owned organization. Glad To Have You: Big Dog Energy will support Wright’s ARCA Menards Series efforts this weekend at Pocono Raceway. Founded in 2019, Big Dog Energy, a family-owned natural gas company headquartered in the Pittsburgh, Pa. area has partnered with Kris Wright for multiple ARCA and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this season. For more information on Big Dog Energy LLC., headquartered in Wexford, Pa., visit Instagram (@bigdogenergyllc). Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his sophomore season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2022 after competing in 16 races for Young’s Motorsports in 2021. The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invaded the Truck Series scene after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively. In addition to Trucks, Wright continued to pad his racing resume by competing in five ARCA races in 2021 for Rette Jones Racing and delivering three top-10 finishes along the way. This season, he has competed full-time in the Truck Series aboard the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado RST, while also making his return to ARCA in the most recent race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month. Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s General Tire Delivers 200, Wright will make his 17th Truck Series start of the season in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150. Testing, Testing 1.2.3: To prepare him for a very busy weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, Wright will join his Young’s Motorsports team for a five-hour open ARCA Menards Series test session at the 2.5-mile three-turn track on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Kris Wright Truck Series Pocono Raceway ARCA Stats: Friday night’s General Tire Delivers 200 will mark Wright’s second ARCA start at the 2.5-mile triangle. Last year, Wright battled mechanical gremlins during the General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible 200 that resulted in a 24th place finish after a rear-gear failure. Wright also has one Truck Series start to his credit at the track dubbed the “Tricky Triangle.” Calling The Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Big Dog Energy Chevrolet is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott. Abbott returns to the Young’s Motorsports team after serving as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing. With 190 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Abbott has five top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with John Hunter Nemechek in September 2021. Pocono Raceway will officially mark Abbott’s sixth career race under the ARCA banner. Young’s Motorsports ARCA Program: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will begin its second season of ARCA competition in 2022. Last year, the organization expanded its platform to include the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. Throughout the premier ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East seasons, Young’s Motorsports has participated in 16 races overall with a best finish of second at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. after earning the General Tire pole award. Honeyman also delivered the team a top-five effort in the 2022 ARCA East season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February 2022. The team also earned a top-10 in their ARCA East debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with driver Connor Mosack in 2021. In all, Young’s Motorsports has delivered one pole, three top-five, six top-10s, nine top-15s and 15 top-20 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).