Jacques Villeneuve, 30 years of history at GP3R 2022 - ''THE 60 ROUSSEAU METAL ROUNDS''

Festidrag development proudly unveiled this morning the title sponsors of the NASCAR Pinty's Series race for the 52nd Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières: "Les 60 tours Rousseau Métal".

The press briefing was also the occasion to announce the return of Jacques Villeneuve in the NASCAR Pinty's Series for the premier event of the weekend of August 5 to 7. The internationally renowned F1 champion will drive the #07 car in the colors of Prolon Controls and prepared by the Dumoulin Competition team.

"The 60 Rousseau Metal laps

The NASCAR Pinty's race will bear the name and colors of a valuable partner of Festidrag development: Rousseau Métal as the title name. The company will give a special edition "Jacques Villeneuve - 30 years of history" wax box including Silverwax products to the three (3) drivers who will climb on the podium. "We are pleased to support the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières by sponsoring the title name of the prestigious Pinty's Nascar series. As a Quebec company, we are delighted to be involved in North American motorsports, but especially in local events. Good luck to all the drivers registered for the Rousseau Metal 60 laps! Underlined Mélissa Barrette, marketing coordinator at Rousseau Métal.

Jacques Villeneuve, 30 years of history at GP3R 2022

It's a return to racing in Canada for Jacques Villeneuve who is back in force at the Grand-Prix de Trois-Rivières after an exceptional performance at the Daytona 500 last February: he became the first Canadian to finish top-20.

Jacques Villeneuve's name and reputation are well known. After winning the Indy 500, the F1 world champion is now a European F1 commentator. Jacques Villeneuve makes us a great privilege by participating in the 2022 Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières.

"It is with great enthusiasm that I accepted the invitation from Martin D'Anjou of Festidrag Développement to participate in the GP3R. During my presence at the Daytona 500 last winter, I had the pleasure of meeting Martin who was a great help with the logistics. When he suggested that I ride under the colors of Festidrag Development and its partners, I was quick to accept. My last race in Trois-Rivières was a few years ago and I can't wait to come back and meet the NASCAR and car racing fans.

Festidrag Development Exclusive - Martin D'Anjou

Jacques Villeneuve's visits to North America never go unnoticed. It is with great pleasure and pride that Festidrag Development is taking charge of Jacques Villeneuve's stay on Canadian soil as well as all the marketing activities related to the F1 champion's visit. All eyes of Canadian motorsports journalists will be on Trois-Rivières the first weekend of August, as they were for the Daytona 500 last February.

A word from Martin D'Anjou

"I would like to personally thank all the partners who joined the adventure. Thanks to them, NASCAR fans will be able to see one of the greatest Canadian drivers at work. I would like to underline the involvement of Dominic Fugère, general manager of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, and the Dumoulin Competition team for the preparation of the car. I would also like to thank a partner, but especially a friend, Mr. Marc Bergeron of Prolon Controls, main partner on Jacques Villeneuve's car.

Word from Marc Bergeron - Prolon Controls

"First of all, I must congratulate Martin D'Anjou and the Trois-Rivières Grand Prix team for the organization. Prolon is proud to contribute to the arrival of a seasoned driver. It is an exceptional opportunity to have an F1 champion like Jacques Villeneuve drive a car in Prolon's colors. The company has been involved in motorsports for several years. We sponsored Alex Labbé in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. My son, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, who works in the company, is also a NASCAR Pinty's Series driver. It will be interesting to see two cars with Prolon logos on the track! I wish you an exceptional Grand Prix and good luck to our racers!

Word from Louis-Philippe and Jean-Francois Dumoulin

"Jacques Villeneuve is one of the greats. No other Canadian driver has achieved what he has done in his career in terms of championships and victories" exclaims Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, who was Jacques Villeneuve's teammate at the 2013 Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières. "We grew up with the Villeneuve family's motorsports accomplishments and it is a source of pride to welcome Jacques to our team, at home, for the most important event of the NASCAR Pinty's season. It will be a historic moment."

"The teammates are pulling out all the stops to prepare a high-performance car," added Jean-Francois Dumoulin. "The mechanical team will be led by one of the best crew chiefs, Billy Burns, who has worked with Dumoulin Competition for several years. Jacques Villeneuve knows him well since he also works with him, notably in the NASCAR Euro Series and, this year, in the Daytona 500," concluded Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, co-owners of Dumoulin Competition.

