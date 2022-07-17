Toronto Urban Circuit: a difficult first experience for Jean-Philippe Bergeron

The NASACR Pinty’s Series was in Ontario on Friday as part of the Toronto Grand Prix activities. It was a tough day of work for Jean-Philippe Bergeron, who was experiencing the track for the first time. A flat tire during the qualifying session put the driver in 17th place for the start of the 35-lap race. The driver finally started 16th on the grid following a penalty given to Marc-Antoine Camirand.

Temperatures above 30 degrees and poor hydration were the reasons for the result. “At the end of the race, I was exhausted. I started to get a headache, I was hot and I lacked concentration. The driving errors followed one another and we finished in 13th position,” mentions the driver, who was nevertheless very satisfied with the car delivered by Jacombs Racing. “We had a good car. I learned a lot again,” added the driver who battled for a long time with Brandon Watson, who is also in the running for the Rookie of the Year title. For the first time this season, Bergeron finished ahead of Watson, which helped close the gap between the two drivers in the championship.

Bergeron now sits in 10th place in the driver's championship with a total of 163 points. Only 40 points separate him from the first place currently held by Kevin Lacroix. With 8 races left to go, everything is still possible to reach the goal of a top-5 finish in the championship.