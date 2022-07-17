Sunday, Jul 17

Sunday, Jul 17 16
DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Wayne County Canceled to Rain

Overnight rain and thunderstorms projected in the area throughout the day and into the evening have forced DIRTcar and Wayne County Speedway officials to cancel Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events. There will not be a makeup date.

 

Both tours are back in action Wednesday, July 20, at Thunderbird Raceway in Muskegon, MI.

 

For more updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or follow the tours on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

 

DIRTcar Series PR

