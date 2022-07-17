Bower Sweeps Doubleheader Weekend With Western Midget Racing

2021 Western Midget Racing champion Blake Bower of Brentwood completed a weekend sweep by taking Saturday’s round at Petaluma Speedway after winning on Friday at Ocean Speedway. The wins boost Bower to 15 career triumphs and seven wins in the 2022 season. Bower’s win was also his second-career win at Petaluma Speedway.

Bower tied with Peoria, Ariz.’s Cory Brown in time trials with a 15.840 second lap around the speedway. Bower then won the first heat race before Lodi’s Nate Wait won the second heat race over Brown.

Wait and Cameron La Rose of Phoenix, Ariz. shared the front row for the 20-lap feature. Wait paced the first 12 laps before Bower took over the top position on lap 13. Bower led Wait by 2.518 seconds across the line. Arizona’s Drake Edwards finished third in his Petaluma debut and led a trio of AZ drivers with La Rose and Brown rounding out the top-five.

Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction races again on Saturday July 23 from Ventura Raceway.

July 16, 2022 – Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower. HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 20w Nate Wait.

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower, 2. 20w Nate Wait, 3. 86D Drake Edwards, 4. 35 Cameron La Rose, 5. 32 Cory Brown, 6. 09 Bryant Bell, 7. 3 Sparky Howard, 8. 20 Kyle Hawse, 9. 11 John Bordenave, 10. 31 Todd Hawse

