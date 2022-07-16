Exciting First-Time Race for Louis-Philippe Montour at Toronto Grand Prix!

Louis-Philippe Montour ran in his first-ever race on the streets of Toronto yesterday, where the first NASCAR Pinty's urban race of the season was held.

A very popular event for drivers as the 2.8 km urban layout attracts a friendly and enthusiastic crowd of race fans. The event is always held on the IndyCar weekend and sometimes steals the show with its intensity. This year was no exception as the NASCAR Pinty's Series put on an action-filled event that involved virtually all the racers for the fans gathered around Exhibition Place and along Lakeshore Boulevard. For Louis-Philippe Montour, driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL électricité-automatisation car prepared by Dumoulin Competition, it was another opportunity to showcase his driving skills.

Montour finished the combined practice and qualifying session in 6th position: "I was very happy with our practice and qualifying session," he said. "We were able to try out some settings on the #13 Kamloop | GL électricité-automatisation car, thanks to the numerous caution periods during the combined session. We finally took advantage of the last four laps at the end of the session to set our best time with the 6th fastest time on the grid for the afternoon race.

Montour drove brilliantly, learning the track quickly and easily: "It's a very fast track with long straights," he explained. "You have to brake very hard on the bumpy surface and it upsets the car settings.”

The event proved to be as eventful as the previous morning testing session, particularly with the competitor in the #92 car, with whom Montour battled for several laps without giving up his position. "There were several caution periods and restarts which led to some great battles. I'm very proud of my 8th place considering how competitive the action was on track.”

"I would also like to thank Dumoulin Competition who did some great work on my car and allowed me to be fast.”

Louis-Philippe Montour's next event will be in a little less than a month, when he will return to the legendary Trois-Rivières Grand Prix track.

Dumoulin Competition can count on Kamloop's support to keep the team healthy throughout the season.

In addition to the on-track partnership, Louis-Philippe Montour and Dumoulin Competition also work together on the team's logistics. In fact, Kamloop products will allow the team to optimize the food-related processes and provide even fresher nourishment during the events. You can read the full article here.

Louis-Philippe Montour PR