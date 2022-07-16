Louis-Philippe Dumoulin 3RD, Close to Victory in Toronto

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team ran a flawless race throughout the 35 laps of the Grand Prix of Toronto, held late in the afternoon on Friday, July 15. Starting from second place on the grid, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin slipped to third place initially and resisted the attacks of his pursuers during the multiple restarts that punctuated this action-packed race. He finished in 3rd place, a well deserved and timely podium for the whole organisation.

After the race, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was satisfied with the work done by the team. “After two years of absence, it was great to be back on the streets of Toronto and to see all the fans in the crowded stands!”

“This third-place finish is very welcome and will build team momentum for the trip out west. Everyone deserves it so much after the difficult start to our season. We were fast today, and we were confident that we would be competing for the podium. However, we wanted the win. I could have tried more aggressive manoeuvres on the restarts, but the risk of an incident was too high.”

“I am happy for WeatherTech Canada, Groupe Bellemare and Dumoulin Competition members. We have already started working with Crew Chief Benoit Laganière on changes that will make the car quicker for the rest of the season. All the credit for today's performance goes to the crew,” concluded the three-time series champion.

Practice and Qualifying Procedure

The combined practice and qualifying session allowed Louis-Philippe Dumoulin to demonstrate the quality of the preparation and set-up of his WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car based on the analysis of Crew Chief Benoit Laganière and the team members at Dumoulin Competition. Qualified within 0.2 seconds of the pole, the car's pure speed was there. It remained to be seen how Louis-Philippe Dumoulin could manage his brakes and tires to ensure that the car arrives at the end of the race with a machine still capable of winning.

“The single-day Toronto event was different to the one normally used at most road courses. The team adapted quickly, despite the numerous caution periods over the combined session that added to the complexity of important decisions such as tire selection and number of laps in a given run. My starting position on the outside front row is good. The race is long, and we will be there at the end because the car will be efficient on the long stints,” explained Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Next race: Edmonton International Raceway (Alberta) - July 23

The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team is now heading to Western Canada for a three (3) event sprint in Edmonton and Saskatoon (doubleheader). After a two-year absence, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is excited to return to the two tracks that have been synonymous with success for the three-time NASCAR Pinty's Series champion.

CALLING ALL SASKATOON STOCK CAR FANS: THIS EVENT IS FOR YOU!

Autograph session at the Delta Bessborough, on July 25

Join us at the autograph session hosted by our partner, the Delta Hotels Bessborough (601 Spadina Crescent E), on Monday, July 25 between 5 and 6 pm. The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare hauler and car will be there. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, three-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series Champion (2014-2018 & 2021), will greet race fans, the media and be available for pictures and interviews in front of the Delta Hotels. Renjith Vengalil, General Manager, is delighted to welcome back the Dumoulin Competition team for a sixth edition.

PPP PR