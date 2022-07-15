Friday, Jul 15

DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Farmer City Speedway Postponed

Racing News
Heavy rain throughout the morning and continuing into the afternoon has forced DIRTcar and Farmer City Raceway officials to postpone Friday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events. Officials are actively working to find a suitable reschedule date, which will be announced at a later time.

 

Both series return to Tri-State Week action Saturday, July 16, at Oakshade Raceway for the 24th annual Birthday Race.

 

For more updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or follow the tours on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

 

DIRTcar Series PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

