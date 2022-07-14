A first experience for Jean-Philippe Bergeron in the streets of Toronto

After a two-year absence due to Covid-19, the Toronto Grand Prix is back on the streets. While the IndyCar event is the main event, the NASCAR Pinty's drivers are known to put on one of the best shows of the weekend. The Canadian series race is offered free to fans as part of FanFriday.



It's a big challenge for Bergeron with 25 cars on track. The 1.786-mile city circuit has eleven turns and long straights. The top speeds reached require strong braking, which makes race management more complex.



This will be Bergeron's fourth experience on a road course. The #1 Prolon Controls | Rousseau Métal | CTSR | Groupe Olivier | Shelby Canada Ford should be very competitive as Jacombs Racing has collected a lot of data on this track over the years. "It's an unforgiving track because of the proximity of the walls and the heavy traffic due to the large number of participants. Since the beginning of my racing career, I have had the opportunity to take on several challenges, and tomorrow's race is among the biggest! I would like to finish in the top-10", says the driver, confident.



Bergeron is currently second for Rookie of the Year and eighth overall, 33 points off the lead. After this weekend, there will be eight races left in the series this year.



The 35-lap race of Toronto will start on Friday, July 15 at 4:00 pm. Fans will be able to watch the event live on TSN.ca, the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. Fans can follow Quebecer JP “Bergy” Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.



JP Bergeron PR