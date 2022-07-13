William Ashley is an official partner and trophy provider of the Honda Indy Toronto

William Ashley is back as an official partner and the trophy provider of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sunday during the Honda Indy Toronto. The event makes its much-anticipated return to Exhibition Place this weekend, July 15-17, for the first time since 2019.

The celebrated retailer for tableware and home décor has provided every recent Honda Indy Toronto race winner and podium finisher with spectacular, custom-made trophies. These masterpieces are crafted from Waterford Crystal which is handblown in Waterford, Ireland. The first-place trophy takes 48 hours to make by one person and is etched by hand with a remarkable rendering of the Toronto skyline.

This year’s versions of the crystal trophies will be revealed tomorrow (July 14) with help from NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Simon Pagenaud, the Honda Indy Toronto’s most recent winner, at 10 a.m. ET at William Ashley’s downtown Toronto flagship location.

Pagenaud dominated the 2019 race in Toronto, taking the checkered flag after leading 80 of 85 laps at the 2.874-kilometre, 11-turn street circuit. This year the veteran driver will pilot the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda as he looks to defend his win three years later.

"I can't wait to go back to Toronto. It was such a great event back in 2019, and I won the race!” Pagenaud said. “It's a race track that I really enjoy. I love the rhythm of the track, and it's a place that I feel very comfortable at. We have an amazing street course package with Meyer Shank Racing, so obviously it's a weekend that I'm really looking forward to. Hopefully we execute perfectly all weekend and end up with some hardware at the end."

Media members are invited to attend the event at the William Ashley store at 131 Boor St. West at 10 a.m. ET tomorrow. The trophy will be revealed, and then Honda Indy Toronto President Jeff Atkinson and Pagenaud will be available for interviews.

Honda Fan Friday returns for the 11th time at the Honda Indy Toronto this year offering complimentary general admission on Friday, July 15, courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation by festival-goers. Honda Canada Foundation matches dollar for dollar the contributions received on the event weekend. Over $820,000 has been raised in 10 years for Make-A-Wish® Canada.

General Admission tickets for the weekend are still available with 2-Day Weekend General Admission tickets priced at $75. Single Day General Admission is $50 for Saturday and $60 for Sunday. Children 12 and under are admitted free (general admission) with a ticketed adult providing an exceptional family value.

Honda Indy PR