Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Rolling To U.S. 36 Raceway This Friday!

A Friday night on the Highbanks is on tap as the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo.

Headlining action on Friday, July 15, U.S. 36 Raceway is among the steepest banking the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will encounter in 2022.

Looking back, U.S. 36 Raceway has hosted the National Tour six times since 2005 with just as many winners. Gary Wright topped the field in the tour’s inaugural stop on July 22, 2005. Since then, wins have gone to Jason Johnson (7/3/2012), Johnny Herrera (5/17/2013), Thomas Kennedy, Jr. (4/26/2019), Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (7/17/2020), and Matt Covington (7/16/2021).

Friday, July 15, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $25 for Adults, $23 for Senior and Military, $5 for Youth (6-12), and free for Kids five and under. U.S. 36 Raceway is located at 9850 MO-33 in Osborn, Mo. For more information on the track, log onto http://www. us36racewaydirttrack.com or call (816) 675-2279.

Originally a two-night run with Saturday rolling into Colcord, Okla. that event has been canceled as the track is behind on construction. Saturday will be left open for teams to get laps at Knoxville Raceway in preparation for the 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, happening August 4-6.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.)

When: Friday, July 15, 2022

Times and Other Info:

Pits Gate: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 7:30 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Admission: $25, Kids 5 and under: Free

Contact Info: U.S. 36 Raceway

Address: 9850 MO-33, Osborn, MO 64474

Phone: (816) 675-2279

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 3 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park); Derek Hagar – 2 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 1 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 1,432; 2 Wayne Johnson 1,391; 3. Jason Martin 1,376; 4. Garet Williamson 1,349; 5. Matt Covington 1,296; 6. Tim Crawley 1,274; 7. Brandon Anderson 1,271; 8. Landon Britt 1,115; 9. Landon Crawley 1,113; 10. Kyler Johnson 1,101; 11. Ryan Bickett 1,074; 12. Dylan Postier 962; 13. Dylan Opdahl 926; 14. Dylan Westbrook 729; 15. Seth Bergman 566;