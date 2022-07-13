Daniel Dye - Montana Preview

Track: Mission Valley Super Oval

Location: Polson, Montana

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Race: 9:00 PM ET

Length: 200 Laps

Coverage: Racing America

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye will step foot in Montana for the very first time this week, to compete in the prestigious Montana 200 at Mission Valley Super Oval.

- NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin will serve as crew chief for Dye and the No. 43 Racing Dynamiks team. Racing Dynamiks Driver Development is owned and operated by Travis Sharpe.

- Dye will drive a special livery throwback to Mark Martin's late model schemes from the 1980s. The red and white car will carry primary sponsorship from The UBU Project, Race to Stop Suicide, Heise LED, Jeep Beach, and Solar-Fit.

- Mission Valley Super Oval is 0.375-mile in length and located in Polson, Montana. The track went from a 1/4 to 3/8 mile in 1996, and was resurfaced and made into a 14-degree high-banked, tri oval asphalt track.

- The 31st annual event will be broadcast live for subscribers of Racing America. Practice will occur Thursday, qualifying and qualifying heats Friday, and the Montana 200 on Saturday night.

- Daniel competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series for GMS Racing, and is currently 8-points out of the championship lead. Dye also drives the No. 43 super late model part-time for Ben Kennedy Racing.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account, @danieldye43.