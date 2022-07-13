TOYOTA USAC: Timms Opens Up Mid-America Midget Week With Win At Red Dirt Raceway; Toyotas Run 1-2-3

Ryan Timms drove underneath Thomas Meseraull on lap 13 and went on to lead the final 18 laps to win the opening night of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Mid-America Midget Week at Red Dirt Raceway Tuesday. Justin Grant would come home second, while Meseraull finished third as Toyota-powered drivers swept the podium.

The win is the second career USAC victory after winning at Placerville in November when he became the youngest midget feature winner in USAC history. He also won earlier this season in POWRi competition at Lake Ozark Speedway. He’s one of six different Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota drivers to win a national midget feature in 2022.

RMS Racing teammates Meseraull and Grant started on the front row with Meseraull taking the early, with Grant in second and Timms moving up from fourth to third. He would overtake Grant for second one lap later.

After a caution on lap nine, Timms was able to stick with Meseraull on the restart. Finally, on lap 13, Meseraull would have a slight bobble going through turn four and Timms would take advantage, driving underneath him coming out of the turn to take the lead.

The top two would stay intact for much of the remainder of the race, but Grant would fall back to seventh. Timms would pull out to more than a second lead when a final caution came out on lap 23, setting up an eight-lap run to the finish. After the restart, Timms would pull back out to a comfortable lead, but Grant would prove to be the driver on the move as he was one of the few to stick to the high side of the Oklahoma track.

In the final eight laps he would overtake Buddy Kofoid, Zach Daum and Brenham Crouch to move up to third and then eventually overtake Meseraull for second on the last lap, but by that time Timms had driven off to the checkered flag, taking the victory by .993 seconds. Behind the top three were fellow Toyota drivers Crouch in fourth and Kofoid, who charged from the 18thstarting position to finish fifth.

Mid-American Midget Week continues Wednesday at Solomon Valley Raceway in Beloit, Kansas, before closing out the week’s events with a pair of races at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska, on Friday and Saturday night.

Quotes:

Ryan Timms, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “I just waited for T-Mez (Meseraull) to make a mistake and I was able to capitalize on it. The car was dialed in perfectly. Thanks to all these KKM guys. They really had this thing set up.”

Justin Grant, RMS Racing: “It took me half a race to get it dialed in right. We weren’t very good on the bottom, so I just kept pounding away on it up top. It took us a while to get it rolling up there, but then it finally came in. At the end it was a lot of fun, we just needed to get going a little sooner.”

TRD PR