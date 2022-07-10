Saturday, Jul 09

NWMT: Jimmy Blewett Claims First Modified Victory Since 2016 at Wall Stadium Speedway Featured

NWMT: Jimmy Blewett Claims First Modified Victory Since 2016 at Wall Stadium Speedway

For the first time since Stafford Speedway in 2016, Jimmy Blewett visited victory lane at Wall Stadium Speedway on Saturday. Blewett, starting second on the grid, didn’t appear to be a factor until late into the Jersey Shore 150.

“These guys prepared such a good car. Just ride, by their time, watching these guys burn it up, so we had some stuff there at the end,” described Blewett after taking the checkered on FloRacing. “I wanna dedicate this win to my grandfather as he never ever doubts me.”

The driver picks up his seventh career victory and has 32 top-five and 57 career top-10s.

Matt Hirschman leaves with the runner-up position by placing 1.910 seconds behind the race winner. Hirschman started the event 10th on the leaderboard and quickly worked his way to around the fifth position in the No. 60 machine. He’ll leave Wall Stadium Speedway scoring his fourth top-five of the season in just four starts. 

“They (Blewett) were gonna be tough tonight,” said Hirschman on FloRacing. “Before the race, I had no idea really what to do with my car, or what I’d have,” he added in regards to the tires. 

Third-place starter Patrick Emerling rounded out the top three finishers. 

“It was a little rough out there, but I had a lot of fun tonight!” said Emerling after the race. “We had a pretty good racecar for running here only once before. We got some really good notes and I’m happy.”

Andrew Krause and Ron Silk, who had the strongest cars entering the event and led the majority of the race, rounded out the top five. 

Justin Bonsignore, Austin Beers, Jon McKennedy, Blake Barney, and Kyle Bonsignore rounded out the top 10.

Four cautions slowed the event with one of those involving multiple cars on a restart on lap 70. The rest of the yellows impacted Matthew Kimball, Blake Barney and Ed McCarthy in turn two on lap 123, and Eric Goodale on lap 133 on the frontstretch. 

The next race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be at New Hampshire Speedway on July 16th for the Whelen 100. The event will air live on FloRacing.

Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

