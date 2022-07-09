SRX: Nashville Fairgrounds Race Notes

Welcome to Nashville Fairgrounds: For the fourth stop of the 2022 SRX season, the team returns to Nashville Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 9. Josef Newgarden joins the field as a 13th entry joining Tony Stewart, Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle, Tony Kanaan, Helio Castroneves and local racer Cole Williams. The race will be broadcast on live CBS from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET and streamed on Paramount+.

Josef Newgarden: IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden will make his SRX Series debut this weekend in front of his home crowd as the series competes at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Newgarden will pilot a 13th car for the race with Twisted Tea as the primary partner.

Local Ringer Cole Williams: This week’s local ringer is Cole Williams who won the Nashville Fairgrounds fan vote to secure his seat in the fourth race of the 2022 SRX season. Williams is a two-time track champion at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Points Leader, Ryan Newman: Following his win at Stafford Motor Speedway, Ryan Newman continues to lead the SRX Series point standings with three races remining in the 2022 season. Newman finished third in the season opener at Five Flags Speedway and fourth at South Boston Speedway. Tony Stewart sits second with Bobby Labonte in third.

Starting Lineup for Heat 1 at Nashville Fairgrounds:

Starting Position Driver Car Number 1 Josef Newgarden 2 2 Tony Stewart 14 3 Helio Castroneves 06 4 Bobby Labonte 18 5 Paul Tracy 3 6 Cole Williams 46 7 Tony Kanaan 6 8 Ryan Newman 39 9 Marco Andretti 9 10 Greg Biffle 69 11 Matt Kenseth 5 12 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1 13 Michael Waltrip 15

Race Format: This week’s format will consist of two heat races and the main event is scheduled for 75 laps. Josef Newgarden will lead the field to green for Heat 1 with local ringer Cole Williams starting in the sixth position.

Driver Q&A Sessions: Prior to Saturday’s race at the Nashville Fairgrounds, the full field will participate in a Q&A session from 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET. The field will be split in to four groups:

Group 1: Greg Biffle, Michael Waltrip, Tony Kanaan

Group 2: Josef Newgarden, Tony Stewart, Ryan Newman

Group 3: Matt Kenseth, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Cole Williams

Group 4: Helio Castroneves, Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte

Tune-In Information: The fourth race of the 2022 SRX season will take place on Saturday, July 9, live on CBS Primetime 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET. The race will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

Stafford Motor Speedway Recap: A CBS recap of the race at Stafford Motor Speedway can be viewed here.

Schedule Update: Following this week’s competition at Nashville Fairgrounds, SRX will close out the 2022 season with two dirt races. The team will head to I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23. All races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET.

SRX PR