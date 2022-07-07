Bridget Stays Positive Despite Irwindale Finish

It was time again for Bridget Burgess and team BMI Racing to load up the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and head to California's Irwindale Speedway for the NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.



In true California style, the weather was terrific as the team unloaded the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and prepared for the technical and safety inspection. After completing this process, Bridget headed out on track for the hour-long practice/qualifying session. The team worked hard throughout that time to adjust the setup and help Bridget improve her start position. Bridget placed 17th in the session.



Once again, Irwindale Raceway had put together a jaw-dropping experience for the sell-out crowd, including a flyover during opening ceremonies. The drivers were given the command to start their cars, and shortly after that, the green flag dropped.



Bridget had started the race well, working with the team's changes. The caution flag came out for an incident with another driver spinning on track; once cleared, the field re-racked for the green flag. Bridget had a strong start restart, and as she was coming around turn 4, another driver aggressively driving up through the field made contact with Bridget's car turning her and another car on the front stretch. This action ended Bridget's race with a broken steering component, finishing 19th. Bridget reflects on the race, "The result wasn't what we wanted for the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS. It's unfortunate that the other driver was that aggressive and not even halfway through the race. We'll regroup and prepare for the next racing in Washington state."



NASCAR's ARCA Menards West Series will return to action on Aug. 20 for the 1,000th race in series history, an event that will take place at Washington's Evergreen Speedway.



A replay of the NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame will be shown on USA Network on Friday, July 8, starting at noon ET. The event will be streamed live by FloRacing.



Bridget Burgess PR