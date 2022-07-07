Wyatt Wilkerson joins MPM Marketing

The newest member of the MPM Marketing family has been developing a reputation as one of the most promising dirt track drivers in the southeast.



A resident of Sweet Lake, Louisiana, 604 Late Model competitor Wyatt Wilkerson is already setting big expectations for himself and is determined to make all the right decisions that will allow him to continue his career at the top levels of motorsports.



Now an MPM Marketing client, Wilkerson feels more secure about his future and is eager to build his brand by working closely with founder Tonya McCallister.



“My grandpa was the one that got me hooked up with Tonya,” Wilkerson said. “I’ve spoken with her a couple of times, and she’s been really good to us. Tonya knows quite a bit about racing, so hopefully we can get my name out there so I can race Super Lates or even NASCAR one day.”



Wilkerson’s dream of being a motorsports driver began when he started racing go-karts at just five years old.



Since then, Wilkerson has been gradually developing his skills by competing in several different racing divisions. He competed in the IMCA Red River Modified Tour Southern SportMod Division and All-Star Shootout fueled by Fast Shafts SportMod Division last year and has made two appearances in the American Crate Late Model Series in 2022.



Competing in 604 Dirt Late Models has presented Wilkerson a handful of challenges, but he has already found success in the discipline and is confident that more victories are going to start adding up once he gets more track time.



“Everything is going pretty good,” Wilkerson said. “In my second race ever, I ended up winning $2,500. Everywhere we’ve been, we’ve had a Top 5 car. There have been a couple DNFs, but other than that, we’ve been good.”



McCallister has been impressed by the talent and maturity Wilkerson has displayed at such a young age. She believes that Wilkerson is only going to get better with age and is determined to make sure that race fans from all disciplines know who he is.



“We are thrilled to have Wyatt join MPM,” McCallister said. “When our mutual friend Mackey Flood had him contact us, I knew the young man was talented. Flood has seen a ton of talent in his life, so when he sends someone my way, I know they are the real deal. What Wyatt has been able to do in his young career speaks volumes and I know he and his family will be an amazing fit.”



Wilkerson knows that the races are only going to get more challenging regardless if he ends up competing on dirt or pavement, but he feels optimistic in his ability perform on track and attract more attention to himself in the process.



Even with MPM providing tremendous assistance, Wilkerson is counting on himself and his team to finish the 2022 season strong so that he can continue a dream that started just over a decade ago.



“I want to get better and pick up a couple more wins,” Wilkerson said. “Hopefully I can find some more sponsorship so I can make it to the next level.”



A plan is already being put together to help Wilkerson progress through the developmental ladder, as he is set to make his first laps on asphalt in a test with Lee Faulk Racing soon.

MPM PR