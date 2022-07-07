Most Popular Motorcycle Races in the World

Moto racing is one of the most popular sports in the world, drawing in huge crowds of people during the biggest races. The history of the sport dates back to the late 19th century, when the first motorcycle race was held in France. Soon, the popularity of the race became known around Europe, and Britain was the first country to accept the phenomenon, organizing an annual event called the Tourist Trophy in the Isle of Men, since the early 1900s.

Today, moto racing continues to be a huge draw around the world. The sport is especially popular in Britain, France, the United States, Australia, and a plethora of African countries.

We talked about the countries where moto racing is most popular, but the question now is, what are the most popular moto racing events in the world? In this article, we are going to take a look at a few motor races, and look at the history of these events.

Daytona 200

Held in Daytona, Florida, on the famous Daytona International Speedway, the Daytona 200 is one of America’s most popular moto racing events, organized and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association. Originally held in 1937, the race has been held annually for 85 years, and is, by far, one of the most popular motor racing events in the world today. The most accomplished riders of the Daytona 200 are Scott Russell and Miguel Duhamel, both of whom have won 5 races each, sharing the join-record for most wins of the Daytona 200.

Isle of Man Tourist Trophy

The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy race is one of the oldest, most popular, most beloved, and often referred to as the most dangerous, motor racing events in the world. As we mentioned earlier in the article, the inaugural race was held in 1907, over a hundred years ago, and over the course of its existence, there have been over 100 races organized. It is considered by many to be one of the most dangerous events in the world of sport, so winning the event is considered the greatest prestige that anyone in the world of moto racing can achieve. The rider who is most successful in the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy history is Joey Dunlop, who has won 26 over the course of 30 years.

Motocross World Championship

The FIM Motocross World Championship is the most famous and top tier championship in the world of motocross racing. Organized by the International Federation of Motorcycling, the race is divided into two classes, the MXGP and the MX2. Each race lasts 30 minutes and is divided into 18 different events, with two races per round. The most successful rider in the history of the Motocross Championship is Stefan Everts from Belgium, however, he is currently retired, and the most successful champion active today is Holland’s Jeffrey Herlings.